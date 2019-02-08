GET INTO GOLF: A symbiotic relationship

Golf courses and clubs often form symbiotic relationships with their community. The community is served by through recreation, both through the game and social hub that a restaurant/banquet facility provides.

And, of course, a golf property is very beneficial to home values. Over the last 50 years, many new home developers build a golf course in and around the homes knowing that the increase in property values in substantial.

Through special events, a golf club can also become an identity for the city or region. There are dozens of beautiful golf courses along the west coast. Two that are nearly synonymous with their locale are Torrey Pines and Pebble Beach.

It is due to the Bing Crosby Clambake that the Pebble Beach Golf Links became one of the most recognizable places on the planet. If you drive along Highway 1, there are countless, picturesque locations. Yet, few people know could take tell you how to directly get to one of them. Shoot, getting lost could be half the fun.

Bing Crosby started an event that has now become known simply as a "Pro-Am". Golf Professionals are paired with amateur golf partners to create a team that plays a match (or game) with other Professional/Amateur teams.

Today, this event has corporate sponsors and is one of the most popular televised events on the PGA Tour each year. It is officially known as the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. Within the industry, we refer to it as 'the AT&T' or more simply 'Pebble'.

The tournament brings thousands of people and millions of dollars to the Monterey Peninsula each year. In turn, the notoriety pulls thousands of tourists to the region almost every day, 365 days a year. It started small and became a big thing for the community.

Normally, you would receive an encouragement to take the drive down and watch the Tour players joined by well known amateurs. Yet, the weather is projected to be a tad moist. So, hunker down in your warm home and tune in.

Even if there are some delays, it's still a great show.

John Renslow is a PGA Professional, VP of Yugi Golf Management, and provides golf instruction at local courses.