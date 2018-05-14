Fourth annual Zett’s Triathlon set for June 3
May 14, 2018
Registration is open for the fourth annual Zett's Triathlon.
The run, bike and swim event created to honor Nevada Union educator Craig Zetterberg is set for June 3 at Nevada Union High School's Craig Zetterberg Aquatic Center.
The triathlon consists of a 400-meter swim, a 6 mile run and a 2 mile run.
The cost to register is $30 for adults and $15 for students. For more information about the event or to register visit zetts-Tri.org.
Zetterberg, who taught and coached at Nevada Union, died in March of 2014.
