Fourth annual Zett’s Triathlon set for June 3

Registration is open for the fourth annual Zett's Triathlon.

The run, bike and swim event created to honor Nevada Union educator Craig Zetterberg is set for June 3 at Nevada Union High School's Craig Zetterberg Aquatic Center.

The triathlon consists of a 400-meter swim, a 6 mile run and a 2 mile run.

The cost to register is $30 for adults and $15 for students. For more information about the event or to register visit zetts-Tri.org.

Zetterberg, who taught and coached at Nevada Union, died in March of 2014.