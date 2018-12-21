Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Lily Sween
December 21, 2018
Forest Lake Christian's Lily Sween impressed in the paint all week, helping the Lady Falcons basketball team to a pair of league wins. Sween scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a win over Delta on Tuesday. The senior post player then scored 17 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and seven steals in a victory over Foresthill Thursday.
