 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Lily Sween | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Lily Sween

The Union staff

Forest Lake Christian's Lily Sween impressed in the paint all week, helping the Lady Falcons basketball team to a pair of league wins. Sween scored 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in a win over Delta on Tuesday. The senior post player then scored 17 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and seven steals in a victory over Foresthill Thursday.

