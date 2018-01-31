FORD: A look back at the best statistical perfomances in 49ers, Raiders Super Bowl history

As the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the biggest football game of the year, Northern California football fans are once again left to watch a Super Bowl void of their favorite teams and wonder when will the Lombardi Trophy once again head west.

It has been more than 20 years since the San Francisco 49ers won the big game. For the Raiders, their championship drought has stretched to more than 30 years.

So, like many do when their favorite team is on the outside looking in, we look back on the glory days. Here's a look back at some of the best statistical performances from 49ers and Raiders Super Bowl history.

YOUNG'S SIX PACK

For years Steve Young lingered in Joe Montana's shadow, but in 1995 the lefty out of Brigham Young University carved out his own place in 49ers lore. Young threw for 325 yards and a record six touchdowns in the 49ers', 49-26, victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Young found Jerry Rice for three of those scores. Ricky Watters was on the receiving end of two others and fullback William Floyd hauled one in.

Young won MVP honors and in the waning moments of the game yelled, "Somebody take the monkey off my back!"

RUNNING WILD

Marcus Allen was unstoppable in Super Bowl XVIII, rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns as he led the then Los Angeles Raiders to a 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins.

The Raiders led 21-3 at halftime and Allen put the game away in the third quarter with two touchdowns, including a weaving 74-yard touchdown run, which stands as the second longest in Super Bowl History. Allen's 191 yards is also the second most in Super Bowl history, and his 9.6 yards per carry in that game is the best all-time. Allen was named the game's MVP.

JOE COOL

Joe Montana has won all four of his Super Bowl games, claiming titles in 1982, 1985, 1989 and 1990.

Whether he was leading a game-winning drive in the final moments or torching the league's best defense, Montana was always the coolest player on the biggest stage.

When the 49ers needed to go 92-yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the final minutes of Super Bowl XXIII, he calmly led an 11-play drive and found John Taylor for the game-winning touchdown with just 34 seconds remaining.

When facing the highly touted and No. 1 ranked Broncos defense in Super Bowl XXIV, Montana passed for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Montana walked away with the MVP trophy after three of his four Super Bowl wins. He also held multiple Super Bowl records until Tom Brady came onto the scene.

CLASS OF HIS OWN

What Jerry Rice has done on the Super Bowl stage is unmatched by any other receiver in NFL history. Rice won three Super Bowls with the 49ers (1989, 1990, 1995) and played in another with the Raiders (2003). He scored touchdowns in all of them.

In his first Super Bowl, he caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown as the 49ers took down the Bengals, 20-16. The next year, he hauled in seven passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the 49ers bashed the Broncos, 55-10. In 1995, Rice grabbed 10 passes for 149 yards and three more scores as San Francisco crushed the Chargers, 49-26.

In his lone Super Bowl with Oakland, a 48-21 loss to the Buccaneers, Rice hauled in five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Rice holds Super Bowl records for career receptions (33), receiving yards in a game (215), career receiving yards (589), receiving touchdowns in a game (three), career receiving touchdowns (eight), yards from scrimmage in a game (220), career yards from scrimmage (604), career points for (48) and career touchdowns (eight).

PLUNKETT RISES ABOVE EAGLES

The Raiders have three Super Bowl wins to their credit. Quarterback Jim Plunkett was at the helm for two of them (Super Bowl XV and XVIII). While Allen stole the show in Super Bowl XVIII, Plunkett was the star in the Raiders' 27-10 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl XV. Plunkett completed 13-of-21 passes for 261 yards (an average of 20.1 yards per completion) and three touchdowns on his way to Super Bowl MVP honors.

The Raiders started that season with a 2-3 record and lost starting quarterback Dan Pastorini around that time. Plunkett stepped in and led the Raiders to wins in nine of their next 11 games to make the playoffs as a Wild-Card. Those Raiders would be the first Wild-Card team to win a Super Bowl.

TRIO OF TDs

In the Super Bowl Era, a player has scored three touchdowns in the big game six different times. Four of those six were 49ers.

Rice grabbed three passing touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIV and Super Bowl XXIX. Running back Ricky Watters scored three times (two receiving, one rushing) in Super Bowl XXIX. And, running back Roger Craig was the first to do it with three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) against the Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX.

New England Patriots' James White (Super Bowl LI) and the Broncos' Terrell Davis (Super Bowl XXXII) were the other two with three touchdowns on the Super Bowl stage.

A LITTLE EXTRA

On three different occasions a kicker has been called upon to kick seven extra points, two of those times the kicker was wearing a 49ers jersey. Mike Cofer (Super Bowl XXIV) and Doug O'Brien (Super Bowl (XXIX) both knocked through seven extra points, which is tied for the most ever with Dallas Cowboys kicker Lin Elliott (XXVII).

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com. All stats and records are courtesy of profootballreference.com.