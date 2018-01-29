FORD: A look at the best moments from 49ers and Raiders Super Bowl history

At the beginning of the season the Oakland Raiders were considered a Super Bowl contender. And, it wasn't that long ago the San Francisco 49ers were among the NFL's elite.

Things can change in a hurry, and after both franchises went 6-10 this past season, the wait for a title continues.

The 49ers haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995, and the Raiders haven't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 1984.

So, like so many do when their favorite team is on the outside looking in, we look back on the glory years for comfort. Here's a list of the top moments in Raiders and 49ers Super Bowl history.

The Drive (49ers version)

In Super Bowl XXIII, the 49ers trailed the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13 with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the game. It was plenty of time for Joe Montana and the 49ers offense. Montana led an 11-play, 92-yard drive, finding John Taylor for the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard pass with 34 seconds left on the clock. San Francisco won 20-16, Jerry Rice was named the game's MVP and the 49ers were able to send head coach Bill Walsh out on top.

Running away with it

In Super Bowl XVIII, the Raiders cruised to a 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins behind solid defense, opportunistic special teams play and a whole lot of Marcus Allen. The Raiders grabbed a 21-3 halftime lead with touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Then Allen took over in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns including a weaving 74-yard touchdown run that befuddled the Redskins defenders. Allen finished with 20 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns on his way to MVP honors.

The Goaline stand

In Super Bowl XVI, the 49ers were in their first ever Super Bowl, facing a Bengals team that was also playing in the big game for the first time. The 49ers grabbed a 20-0 first half lead, but the Bengals came out of the break hot, scoring a quick touchdown to pull within 13. Later in the third quarter, the Bengals drove down to the 49ers 1-yard line and had first and goal. The 49ers would stuff the Bengals on four straight plays including a one-on-one tackle by Dan Bunz on Charles Alexander on third down. The 49ers went on to win 26-21. Just think, what would the Bengals franchise look like if they could have avoided the 49ers in Super Bowls.

Running the Table

In Super Bowl XV, The Raiders became the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl after beginning the postseason as a wild card team. The Raiders beat the Houston Oilers, Cleveland Browns and San Diego Chargers to reach the big game, where they terrorized Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski. Raiders linebacker Rod Martin picked off Jaworski three times, and Jim Plunket passed for three touchdowns for Oakland. The Raiders won 27-10 and Plunkett was named the game's MVP.

Top D vs. Top O

In Super Bowl XXIV, the 49ers made it look easy against John Elway and the highly touted Denver Broncos defense, winning 55-10. The 49ers came in as the No. 1 offense in the league and the Broncos the No. 1 defense, but the fellas in orange had no chance against Montana and the stacked 49ers offense. Montana threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns and earned his third Super Bowl MVP.

Fred, Willie and the Snake

In Super Bowl XI, the Raiders were looking to earn their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. They were facing the Vikings, who were in their fourth Super Bowl, but had yet to win one. The Raiders, who went 13-1 that season, jumped out to a 16-0 halftime lead. Raiders cornerback Willie Brown put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 75-yard interception return against Fran Tarkenton, giving the Raiders a 32-7 lead. They would go on to win 32-14. Fred Biletnikoff was named the game's MVP and Ken Stabler became the first left-handed quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Monkey off his back

In Super Bowl XXIX, it was Steve Young's opportunity to finally step out of Montana's shadow and did he ever. Young passed for 325 yards and a Super Bowl record six touchdowns as the 49ers walloped the San Diego Chargers 49-26. With the game in hand, Young yelled, "Somebody take the monkey off my back!"

