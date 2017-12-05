PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian tops Colfax in non-league contest

Behind a balanced attack and strong defense, the Forest Lake Christian boys basketball team knocked off Colfax, 57-51, in a non-league matchup Tuesday night.

"The guys were firing on all cylinders," Forest Lake Christian head coach Brian Metz said.

Playing on their home court, FLC led start to finish, getting strong efforts from a trio of sophomores.

Leading the way for FLC was sophomore point guard Simon Blackburn with a team-high 17 points. Sophomore guard Luke Gilliland chipped in 13 points. And, sophomore guard Ben McDonald added 14 points and was a force on the defensive end.

Forest Lake Christian is now 3-1 overall to start the season, notching wins over Western Sierra Academy and Golden Sierra at the Wildfire Tournament over the weekend. FLC's lone loss came against Rio Vista in the Wildfire tourney final.

The FLC Falcons are coming off a 2016-17 campaign in which they placed second in the Central Valley California League and made it to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI quarterfinals.

Next up for FLC is the Les Schwab Invitational which tips off Thursday in Marysville.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.