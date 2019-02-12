PREP WRESTLING: Five Miners earn way into Masters

The Miners wrestling team dug into the Sac-Joaquin Section postseason over the weekend, collecting multiple medals and earning several bids to the upcoming Masters tournaments.

After winning the girls Foothill Valley League championship, Nevada Union's girls squad put in a strong showing at the Section's Regional Tournament held at Natomas High School, placing 18th out of 75 teams.

Leading the Lady Miners was sophomore Mackenzie Morgan, who won four matches in the 111-pound class and earned a third place finish. Team captain Sarah Skotnicki competing in the 137-pound weight class, a junior, also notched four wins and finished with a fifth place medal. NU's Myra Walker, a junior competing in the 150-pound weight class, also wrestled well and placed eighth overall. Morgan, Skotnicki and Walker all advanced to the girls Masters Championships.

A pair of NU boys also earned their way into the next round of the postseason and will compete at the boys Masters Championships.

Competing at the Section's Division III tournament, NU senior Liam Ferguson battled his way to a fifth place finish in the 22-pound weight class and a spot in the Masters. Junior Landon Low will be making his second Masters appearance after a sixth place finish in the heavyweight division.

"I'm really proud of their effort," said NU wrestling head coach George Woodward. "Liam, Landon, Myra and Sarah all had to wrestle back through a pretty deep bracket to be able to transfer on to the next round. And, there are no easy matches because everybody at these tournaments has placed top four in their league."

Recommended Stories For You

The boys Masters will be held Friday and Saturday at Delta College. The girls Masters is set for Friday and Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton.

"I'm excited about their opportunity to hopefully go on to state," said Woodward. "I think they really have to want it and do whatever it takes to get the job done."

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.