FASTPITCH SOFTBALL: All Star Automotive claims 2nd straight tourney title

All Star Automotive has put the pedal to the metal and is leaving its competition in the dust.

The Grass Valley based fastpitch softball team earned its second straight tourney title, winning all five of their games over the weekend to claim the Tournament in the Trees Championship in Sonora.

All Star Automotive wrapped its undefeated run through the tourney with a win over a Merced-based team in the title game. Leading the way for All Star Automotive was Wes Cross, who batted near .700 and was named the tournament MVP.

The All Star Automotive team is comprised of Alec Giron, Tom Allen, Adam Custer, Kody Kencke, Justin Nicholson, Justin Deme, Bobby Alvara, Mike Milligan, Dustin Thompson, Russ Newnan, Cody Deitz and Cross.

The championship run for All Star Automotive comes a little more than a month after the team won the 2018 President Hoover Memorial Day Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Newberg, Oregon in late May.

The talented group of Nevada County ballers have now won 10 straight tournament games.

Next up for All Star Automotive is the Seattle Invitational July 21-22. The team will then head to Fargo, North Dakota in August for the North American Fastpitch Association World Series.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.