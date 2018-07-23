FASTPITCH SOFTBALL: All Star Auto wins Seattle Invite for 3rd straight tourney championship

The ballers from All Star Automotive have done it yet again.

The Grass Valley based fastpitch softball team earned its third straight tourney title over the weekend, winning four of its five games in Washington to earn the Seattle Invitational Tournament Championship.

All Star Automotive hit a bump in the road early, dropping its first game, but then ripped off four straight victories to claim the championship.

"We shouldn't have lost that first game, but we ended up making some mental errors. So, for us it was basically about getting back to the basics: focusing on not making errors and hitting the ball," All Star Automotive owner and team member Justin Nicholson said. "Then Sunday we came out on fire… We just started hitting a lot better."

It was a back and forth affair in the championship game as All Star Automotive had its hands full against a squad from Oregon, but a three-run blast by Alex Giron late in the game sealed the 8-3 victory.

Giron was named the tournament MVP. All Star Automotive pitchers Bobby Alvara and Mike Milligan shared the Pitching MVP honors. Alvara got the start in the championship game and Milligan closed it out. Earning All-Tournament honors from All Star Automotive were Nicholson and Justin Deme.

The squad from All Star Automotive is comprised of Alvara, Wes Cross, Adam Custer, Deme, Giron, Kody Kencke, Milligan, Russ Newnan, Nicholson, Darrel Smeltzley and Dustin Thompson.

All Star Automotive has been nothing short of dominant this summer. In addition to the Seattle Invitational tourney title, the talented group also won the Tournament in the Trees in Sonora and the President Hoover Memorial Day Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Newberg, Oregon. All Star Automotive is 14-1 across the three tourneys.

Next up for All Star Automotive is the North American Fastpitch Association World Series Aug. 16-19 in Fargo, North Dakota.

"We're really trying hard to bring a national title to Nevada County," Nicholson said. "We've played pretty much every team there is to play on the West Coast. It's the East Coast teams that we don't know. So we're going in knowing there's going to be some ringers out there that we're going to have to face. There's definitely going to be some stiff competition that we haven't seen in a while. We're just going to have to gear up for it."

