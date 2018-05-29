FASTPITCH SOFTBALL: All Star Auto wins Memorial Day tourney

With a dominant effort on the diamond, All Star Automotive won the 2018 President Hoover Memorial Day Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Newberg, Oregon over the weekend.

All Star Automotive, a Grass Valley based team named after its sponsor, went 5-0 on its way to claiming the tourney championship.

The team is comprised of Robert Alvara, Terry Gekoster, Kody Kencke, Justin Deme, Adam Custer, Toby Thompson, Russ Newnan, Alec Giron, Wes Cross, Josh Noxon, Matt Donovan and Josh Cena.

All Star Automotive was led by all-tourney selections Alvara, Kencke, Deme, Newnan, Cena and Gekoster.

