CYCLING: California Dirt MTB Series is coming to Nevada County

The California Dirt MTB Series is coming to Nevada County.

The series is a cross country mountain bike race series for all of California.

The series just completed its first race in Monterey on the Fort Ord National Monument trails April 21-22.

It's now headed to the Sierra Nevada foothills just outside of Nevada City.

On Sunday, racers will battle it out on a classic old-school singletrack at Round Mountain followed by the primo brew of old and new school trails that is Hoot, Pioneer and Dascombe on May 20.

The fourth race will be on the pristine trails of Lassen County's Susanville Ranch Park on May 26. New to everyone will be the fun and scenic new trail network at Sugar Bowl/Royal Gorge just off I-80 near Donner Summit. This last race with Series awards will be held on July 8. Each venue has its own network of sponsors and volunteers whose mission is to support their local school bike clubs.

A valid current USA Cycling Racing license and USAC Release form is required. For more information about licensing please visit the USA Cycling website, email membership@usacycling.org, or call 719-434-4200. All participants are required to wear an approved helmet per USA Cycling helmet policy.

The CA Dirt MTB Race Series (formerly Nevada City Dirt Classic Series) was created by Race Director Jet Lowe, who founded Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County Foundation (YBONC) in 2009 just as the NorCal High School Cycling League was taking off. YBONC's mission is to utilize California's many miles of public trails and its land managers and volunteers to support and teach trail etiquette, stewardship and the path to a healthy lifestyle to local youth. Its programs support over 300 youth in Nevada County's organized school bike clubs annually. YBONC also seeks to introduce the benefits of joining a local bike club to families. Bicyclists of Nevada County (BONC) is a major partner and supporter of YBONC programs.