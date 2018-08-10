CROSSFIT: Local athlete Shaun Havard earns first place at Reebok CrossFit Games

For the second time in the last three years Shaun Havard has earned the title of "Fittest on Earth."

The local CrossFit phenom put forth an impressively consistent effort at the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games last week and came away with a first place finish in the women's 60-and-over division.

"I did not go there expecting to win," said Havard, who won her division in 2016 and placed second in 2017. "The woman that came in second dominated last year and dominated in the qualifying events leading up to the Games. She's a very good crossfitter. I think I also got a little bit lucky that some of the workouts were in my wheelhouse and that allowed me to capitalize on my strengths."

Competing in Madison, Wisconsin, Havard faced off against 19 other elite CrossFit athletes in her age and gender division across 12 events. Havard earned four second place finishes, two third place finishes, five fourth place finishes and one 10th place finish for an overall score of 688, which was eight points better than second place Patty Fialla, who was the 2017 champ.

"I'm not really the best at any of it," said Havard. "I'm just really good at a lot of it."

Havard, 62, added that in addition to being thrilled with the victory, she always leaves the CrossFit Games feeling inspired.

"To me, just being out there with all those people who are in the 40s, 50s, and 60s and seeing what they can do and seeing what people continue to learn to do, especially in my age group is very inspirational to me and it's the reason I keep doing it," she said.

Havard, who trains at CrossFit Gold Rush in Grass Valley and is coached by Alex Hausserman of Davis CrossFit, expressed gratitude for her coach and appreciation for the support she received from her fellow gym members.

"It's really a village effort to achieve something like that."

For now, Havard will take some time off from training, but does plan to keep competing.

"I'm not going to do anything for a few weeks," she said with a laugh. "But, after that I'm going to start training again. I can't really imagine not training. So, as long as I feel good and feel capable of training I'm going to keep doing it."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.