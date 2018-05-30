COMMUNITY: Softball tourney honors Drew Reynolds, promotes healthy choices

Memorial Weekend, a three day vacation for many, but for some a time to reflect on those whom we have lost, who have sacrificed their life so that we might enjoy the freedoms we so often take for granted.

For one family, the Reynolds family, they remember the loss of Drew Reynolds, a UPS truck driver who was killed in 2004 by a driver high on methamphetamines.

His family and Penn Valley Rotary choose to honor his memory through a most healthy outlet – a softball tournament/fundraiser to promote healthy lifestyle choices (especially beginning and focusing on the youth).

On Saturday, Penn Valley Rotary Club hosted the 15th annual Drew Reynolds Memorial Softball Tournament. Five co-ed softball-teams battled it out in a triple elimination tournament at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

Mike Malarae, a relative of Drew, and Barry Pruett, a friend of the Reynolds family, coordinated the team recruitment and placement as well as the obtaining the umpires. Phil Vondras, a friend of Mike Malarae's, flew from Boston to play for the forth time. Malarae and Vondras served in the Marines together where they met 30 years ago.

What was truly exceptional was the peaceful venue, a park with ample shade trees, a creek flowing alongside, and a very nicely groomed ball field at the end of the road. There were multiple generations playing and viewing the tournament from the covered bleachers, lawn chairs, or a blanket on the ground.

Recommended Stories For You

Team 2, comprised of Jess Johnson, Naomi Cook, Barry Pruett, Dee Dee Pruett, Danielle Medlyn, Kenith Dant, Chris Ehrlich, Dan McCoy, Trevor Nestell, Brad Wyatt, Hank Wells, and Adrienne Crumrine, took home the championship. Wyatt and Olivia Henderson were recognized as overall tournament MVPs.

For more information about the tournamnent visit http://www.playingfordrew.com

Sponsors for the event included: Abt Family, AJA Video Systems, Inc., B & C Ace Home & Garden Center, Charlie's Café, Economy Pest Control, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty Lore Reynolds-Hamilton, Dr. Paul Evans, Jill Grininger (JillGrins), Bob Kline, LEMORRIS.com, Kimberly Malarae – Rodan + Fields, Karen McDonald, Northridge, Novak's PC Doc-Cop, Penn Valley Mini Storage, Penn Valley Rotary, Players Pizza, Plaza Tires & Auto Service Nevada City/Colfax/Penn Valley & Grass Valley, Barry Pruett, Attorney of Corcoran Pruett LLP, Dr. George & Jo Ann Rebane, Sierra Derm, SPD Market, Inc., Mike Bratton's State Farm Insurance, Telestream, Weiss Brothers Landscaping, Fred Wilson and Western Gateway Park.

Special thanks to: N.E.O. for use of their sound system, to Gold Country Senior Softball Association (especially Dan House and John Cosbie for their help in preparing the fields). Thanks to Greg Marshall for coordinating and helping with the field prep and running the controllers and thanks to Maggie Pruett for running the controllers.