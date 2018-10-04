COMMUNITY: Memorial tourney honors Tyler Nielson, raises funds for multiple causes

In an overwhelming show of support, more than 200 people came together in sport and in memory of Tyler Nielson for the first Tyler Nielson Memorial Golf Tournament, held Saturday at Alta Sierra Country Club.

"The first annual Tyler Nielson Golf Tournament was a great success," said Tyler's mother Franca Nielson. "My family and I would like to thank all the people and businesses in our community who contributed by either playing golf, attending the dinner, sponsoring a hole, donating a prize for the raffle/auction or simply making a donation. We were able to raise enough money to offer two scholarships to graduating senior football players, a donation to the Nevada Union Football Program, the Grass Valley Little League and Anew Day Counseling."

Tyler Nielson died in March at the age of 17 when the car he was in was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

The Nielson Family has developed a Tyler Nielson Foundation Facebook page where people can stay informed about any other events that may come throughout the year.

"Please make sure you visit our sponsor page on our website http://www.tylernielson5.com and support all of those local businesses that supported us," Franca said. "Out of this senseless tragedy has come a little bit of peace by the overwhelming response from this amazing community and we can't tell you how much we appreciate it."