COMMUNITY: Memorial disc golf tourney to honor Derek Sorensen; raise funds for United Way

The fourth annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Fundraiser Tournament is set for Oct. 13 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

The memorial tournament will still go on, despite the United Way of Nevada County's Grills 'n' Grilles event being postponed until next year. The two events usually coincide.

Derek Sorensen was 26 years old when his loving family lost him.

"He was a best friend to many and a great friend to all," his mother Debbie Evans said. "He was not judgmental; never a bully and he loved all living things. He loved all living things; dogs, cats, butterflies, birds, bees and even slugs. Derek was passionate about the Yuba River, loved the mountains, the ocean and most of all the desert and he enjoyed many sports, bowling, hiking, camping, biking, snowboarding and playing disc golf. He is missed by many."

Disc golfers of all skill levels are encouraged to join United Way and Derek's family for the memorial tournament. Those interested may register for the doubles tournament by calling 530-272-4400 or by signing up the day of the event from between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All divisions are welcome (must have a minimum of three teams to make a division). Mike Woodman, the tournament organizer, is hoping to see more co-ed teams this year. All experience levels welcome. If potential participants need some tips or want a lesson in advance, call 530-272-4400. The entry fee is $60 per team. Each player will receive a swag bag. The most important thing is to come out, have fun and honor Derek's memory.

All proceeds will be donated to the United Way of Nevada County. There will be a limited cash payout provided with generous donations from the Sorensen family and other community members.

United Way of Nevada County strives to make Nevada County a vibrant and healthy community. Through strategic and focused direction, United Way of Nevada County continues to focus on its mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community.

