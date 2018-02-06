CYCLING: Jim Rogers Memorial Ride set for Sunday

For more info: Karen Wallack-Eisen by email at knwe@sbcglobal.net by phone at 530-588-4844

The Jim Rogers Memorial Ride is set to roll out for the ninth time this Sunday.

The annual ride, which brings together hundreds of cyclists, began in 2010 shortly after Jim Rogers was struck and killed by a distracted driver while riding his bike on Highway 174. The event is held every year in an effort to honor Rogers and bring attention to the dangers of distracted driving.

The ride gets started at 11 a.m. at the Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop located at 457 Sacramento St. in Nevada City. A new addition to this year's ride is the inclusion of runners. A Bicycle Benefit Lunch follows the ride/run.

Rogers, along with his cycling buddy Ron Miller, created Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop in Nevada City when they were only teenagers. Rogers was an avid cyclist and rode throughout Nevada County since the early 1970s.

In addition to reminding folks of the dangers of distracted driving, the event focuses on the joys of bike riding. Rogers was a mentor to many young cyclists and a supporter of youth cycling in Nevada County. He was an "ambassador of cycling" according to all who knew him. He welcomed even the most novice riders to join a ride and saw to it that they finished the ride with a smile on their face. To honor his generous spirit, during the Memorial Ride advanced riders assist the less experienced riders and see that they have a safe and enjoyable time; and in like spirit, there will be "no runner left behind."

The ride follows the LeMond Loop, which is about 16 miles. There is also a shorter 6-mile route that stays mostly in town. We invite the runners to travel this 6-mile loop which starts at the bike shop and goes out Old Downieville Highway and back.

The Bicycle Benefit Lunch will be available after the ride — at about 12:30 p.m. A suggested donation of $5 will get you an awesome sandwich courtesy of the Nevada City SPD Market.

The proceeds from the Bicycle Benefit Lunch will go to support scholarships given through Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County (YBONC). Rogers' passion for riding and his influence on young cyclists led to the creation of the Jim Rogers Inspiration Award, which the Nevada Union mountain bike team awards to the team member who exhibits the most "Jim-like" characteristics throughout the year. For more information about the YBONC Scholarship Fund visit ybonc.org.

In an effort to bring attention to the dangers of distracted driving there will be hundreds of "Jim Rogers stickers" available that were designed to place on cell phones, steering wheels and dashboards to remind people to "Save Lives – Drive Safely – Remember Jim Rogers." Event organizers encourage people to place them on their dashboard and/or steering wheel as a reminder before they reach for their phone.

