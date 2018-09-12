COMMUNITY GOLF: Marlene Dresbach wins 2018 Nevada County Women’s Club Championship
September 12, 2018
Marlene Dresbach is once again club champion after earning first place at the 2018 Nevada County Women's Club Championship held in late August.
Competing at the Nevada County Country Club, Dresbach tallied a gross score of 182 across the two day event. Runner up was Sandy Hansen with a score of 190. The low net winner was Jane Parson with a 136.
Event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com
