COMMUNITY: Father Phelan Golf Classic benefits Women of Worth, Mt. St. Mary’s
August 2, 2018
The Knights of Columbus hosted their 20th annual Father Phelan Golf Classic at the Lake Wildwood Golf Course on July 8.
On a warm but beautiful day more than 95 golfers, many of them Lake Wildwood golfers, scrambled with their respective foursome in quest of the winner's plaques. The real winners were the two beneficiaries, Mount St. Mary's Academy and Women of Worth which will receive a total of over $13,000 from the event.
Mount St. Mary's Academy, established in 1859, is the oldest Catholic school west of the Mississippi. Women of Worth is comprised of many dedicated individuals who generously donate their time and talents in servicing the needs of battered and abused women of Nevada County.
It was the ninth year that the Lake Wildwood Community has supported the Knights in their charitable works by allowing the use of the golf course and the clubhouse for this golf event.
Event organizers would like to thank the Lake Wildwood residents who loaned their golf carts and the wonderful Lake Wildwood Staff.
Event Organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
Trending In: Sports
- COMMUNITY: 36th annual Agony Ride raises more than $190,000 for Christian Encounters Ministries
- MASTERS TRACK & FIELD: Sierra Gold athletes earn 15 national championships
- PREP FOOTBALL: What to know about the Miners and Bruins ahead of 2018 season
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Ali McColloch takes 9th at Hermosa Beach
- BOXING: T-5 Boxing offers positive environment to learn the sweet science
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City woman found dead in Mendocino County, reports state
- Almost 2-year-old vandalism charge leads to arrest of Nevada City man
- Nevada County Fairgrounds stays mum about CEO
- Grass Valley man pleads no contest in teen sex case
- UPDATE: Westbound Highway 20 lanes open at Penn Valley Drive after vehicle wreck