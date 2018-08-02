COMMUNITY: Father Phelan Golf Classic benefits Women of Worth, Mt. St. Mary’s

The Knights of Columbus hosted their 20th annual Father Phelan Golf Classic at the Lake Wildwood Golf Course on July 8.

On a warm but beautiful day more than 95 golfers, many of them Lake Wildwood golfers, scrambled with their respective foursome in quest of the winner's plaques. The real winners were the two beneficiaries, Mount St. Mary's Academy and Women of Worth which will receive a total of over $13,000 from the event.

Mount St. Mary's Academy, established in 1859, is the oldest Catholic school west of the Mississippi. Women of Worth is comprised of many dedicated individuals who generously donate their time and talents in servicing the needs of battered and abused women of Nevada County.

It was the ninth year that the Lake Wildwood Community has supported the Knights in their charitable works by allowing the use of the golf course and the clubhouse for this golf event.

Event organizers would like to thank the Lake Wildwood residents who loaned their golf carts and the wonderful Lake Wildwood Staff.

Event Organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.