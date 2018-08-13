COMMUNITY: Dal Bon Memorial golf tourney raises $9K for cancer research
August 13, 2018
Ninety golfers attended the 10th annual Dal Bon Memorial golf tournament this year, raising more than $9,000 for the Hirshberg Foundation for pancreatic cancer research.
The Dal Bon Memorial would like to thank all of the people and businesses that made the tournament happen this year. Numerous volunteers helped before, during, and after the event. As an added bonus our generous golfers donated over $1,000 to the Tyler Nielson Foundation and the Justin Gardner Memorial scholarship fund. After golf dinner was served and raffle tickets were pulled for prizes.
The winners of the 10th annual Dal Bon Memorial were Lew Snavely, Zack Ray, Rex Ballard, and JD Miller. The tournament was held at the Ridge Golf course in Auburn.
Check out the Dal Bon Memorial website at http://www.teamdalbon.com for more information about the tournament.
Event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
