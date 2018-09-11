COMMUNITY: BSM Triathlon set for 24th running

The Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon is ready to roll for the 24th time Sunday at Scotts Flat Lake.

The annual triathlon has become a Nevada County sports staple, bringing hundreds of women together each year for a morning of swimming, biking, running and camaraderie.

"It's the sense of community that it brings," event director Vanessa Hale said of the event's lure. "Ladies start training for it in early summer. And, although it is a competitive event, the spirit is more about camaraderie and supporting each other."

Hundreds of women are already registered to participate in the Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon, and there is still time to be a part of the event. Online registration at https://bsmtri.org/ is open until noon on Thursday. In-person registration will also be available at the event's expo held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

GIVING BACK

Over the years, the BSM Celebration of Life Triathlon has raised more than $600,000, which goes to the Barbara Schmidt Millar Scholarship as well as funding mammograms for those in need.

This year, $10,000 in scholarships were awarded to four Nevada Union students who will be pursuing an education in health care. Since 1999, 61 scholarships have been awarded.

Funds also go to the Women's Imaging Center of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to cover the cost of mammograms and follow up procedures for those whose insurance does not cover those costs.

THE COURSE

The BSM Celebration of Life Triathlon is a sprint triathlon consisting of a ½ mile swim in Scotts Flat Lake, an 11-mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run. The event also offers a 5K run and walk. The biking and running portions of the event will traverse the surrounding Cascade Shores neighborhood.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

To learn more about the event's history, causes, committee or to register to participate visit https://bsmtri.org.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.