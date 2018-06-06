COMMUNITY: Athletes run, bike and swim to honor Craig Zetterberg, support NU programs

Athletes braved Sunday's heat at the Zett's Tri, raising funds to support several Nevada Union programs including Nordic Ski, Adaptive PE and the Craig Zetterberg Scholarship, honoring the much loved coach and teacher.

The fourth annual sprint triathlon had racers running 2 miles, biking 6 miles and swimming 400 meters.

The overall winner and top high school boys racer was Riley Richnak, finishing in 46 minutes, 5 seconds. Top adult men's finishers coming in shortly after Richnak were Chrys Dudek (46:28), Pete Totoonchie (47:42) and Nate Homan (48:05). Rounding out the high school boys top three were Decker Krogh and Luke Ericson coming in with times of 48:41 and 51:59 respectively.

For high school girls, Anya Cooper-Hynell led the way clocking a time of 51:34, followed by Sophia Lehmer-Peasley (1:00:52), and Sarah Skotnicki (1:21:44). McKenna Henzie led the women finishing in 1:00:03, followed by Donna Bussinger with 1:01:53 and Beth Kesler with 1:05:10.

Representing middle schoolers was Maya Bussinger with a time of 1:02:34. Relay teams, consisting of three athletes, male or female of any age were led by team "Bench Warmer" consisting of Jackson Law, Logan Connors and Alejandro Homan finishing in 50:28.

The "Potter's Race," a short run/swim course for athletes with special needs, was won by Julian Costa, with Henry Kruliski in second and Justin McIntosh in third.

Zett's Tri organizers would like to thank race sponsors Radius Physical & Sports Rehab, and Caseywood, as well as the Gold Country Triathalon Club, and the many volunteers who made the race possible.

This article was submitted by Anne Wolf. Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.