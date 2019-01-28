Prep Basketball: Coming down the home stretch

There has been plenty to get excited about at local high school gyms as the boys and girls basketball teams from Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian are all finding success in league play.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the boys and girls teams for the Miners, Bruins and Falcons are all in the playoff hunt and will be looking to finish the regular season strong.

Here's a breakdown of each squad and what's left for them as they head down the home stretch.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NEVADA UNION MINERS

Record: 10-14 overall, 3-3 FVL

Position in league: 4th

The Miners are a gritty group led by three seniors in forward David O'Looney, guard Ryan Werner and guard Riley Japhet-Gekas. They also have a rising star in freshman forward Milo Goehring, and get solid play from junior point guard Aidan Keros.

Nevada Union has battled its way to a 3-3 record in Foothill Valley League play, and currently sits in fourth place in the standings. The Miners trail league leader Placer (15-9, 5-1) as well as Lincoln (16-8, 4-2) and Ponderosa (12-11, 4-2) which are tied for second. The top three FVL teams earn automatic bids to the postseason. The last time NU reached the playoffs was the 2015-16 season.

The Miners have league wins over Rio Linda (3-17, 0-6), Ponderosa and Oakmont (9-13, 2-4). Their three losses have come against Lincoln and Placer, by a combined nine points.

Nevada Union plays three of its final four games on the road, traveling to Oakmont Wednesday, Lincoln Feb. 6 and Rio Linda Feb. 8. The Miners final home game of the regular season is against Ponderosa Friday at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

BEAR RIVER BRUINS

Record: 13-9, 4-2 PVL

Position in league: 2nd (tied)

The Bruins have already put together their best showing in league play in the last five seasons and are on track to earn a playoff spot for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Bear River doesn't have a senior on its roster, but boasts an athletic group of juniors, and one sophomore, who score in bunches. Led by the likes of Justin Powell, Brekyn Vasquez, Caleb Lowry, Adam Malik, Brad Smith and Jace Rath, the Bruins are averaging 66.8 points per game this season.

With a 4-2 mark in Pioneer Valley League play, the Bruins sit in a tie with Marysville (17-7, 4-2 PVL) for second place. Center (17-6, 6-0) leads the PVL. The top three PVL teams earn automatic playoff bids.

The Bruins have four games left in league play, starting with a road game at Marysville Wednesday. They beat Marysville, 76-67, the first time they met up. Bear River then hosts last place Colfax (6-14, 0-6) Friday night, and travels to face Center on Feb. 6 and Lindhurst (9-13, 1-5) Feb. 8.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN FALCONS

Record: 11-11, 5-5 CVCL

Position in league: 3rd (tied)

The Falcons made the playoffs a season ago and with much of that team back this year are once again in the hunt for a postseason berth. FLC is led by a solid core of juniors in forward J.R. Molloy, guard Luke Gilliland, guard Simon Blackburn and guard Eli DeYoung.

The Falcons have four games left, three of which are at home, but all are against Central Valley California League teams on their own playoff hunt. The top three teams in the CVCL get automatic playoff spots.

FLC hosts Victory Christian (6-14, 4-6 CVCL) today and Woodland Christian (14-8, 5-5) Friday. The Falcons travel to Encina Prep (8-11, 5-5) Feb. 5, and close their league slate Feb. 8 against Sacramento Waldorf (19-4, 8-2) at home.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEVADA UNION LADY MINERS

Record: 14-10, 4-2 FVL

Position in league: 2nd (tied)

The Lady Miners are in search of their third straight playoff appearance under head coach Jenn Krill. Nevada Union is led on the court by senior forward Meadow Aragon, a Western Oregon commit. The Lady Miners also get solid play from senior guard Molly Burton, junior forward Emerson Dunbar and sophomore guard Aijah King.

The Lady Miners have been strong in FVL play, beating Lincoln (17-7, 4-2), Oakmont (6-16, 0-6), Rio Linda (7-16, 1-5) and Ponderosa (12-9, 3-3). Their only league losses have come to FVL leader Placer (16-7, 6-0). The top three FVL teams get automatic playoff bids.

Nevada Union is on the road for three of its final four league games, starting with a game at Oakmont today. The Lady Miners then return home for a matchup with Ponderosa Thursday, before heading back out for road games at Lincoln Feb. 5 and Rio Linda Feb. 7

BEAR RIVER LADY BRUINS

Record: 12-11, 3-3 PVL

Position in league: 3rd

The Lady Bruins are an aggressive group, who like to press on defense and push the ball on offense. They are led by junior point guard Gabi Corralejo, junior guard Sarah Aanenson and senior forward Macey Borchert. They also have strong contributors in Grace Billingsley and Jordan Foster.

Bear River sits in third place in the Pioneer Valley League after wins over Foothill (0-18, 0-6), Lindhurst (3-16, 2-4) and Marysville (3-18, 2-4). Their losses have come against second place Center (12-8, 5-1) and twice against first place Colfax (20-3, 6-0). Top three teams make the playoffs. The Lady Bruins are on the hunt for their third straight playoff appearance under head coach Randy Billingsley.

The Lady Bruins are at home this week against Foothill today and Marysville on Thursday. They then hit the road for games at Center on Feb. 5 and at Lindhurst Feb. 7.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN LADY FALCONS

Record: 16-5, 10-0 CVCL

Position in league: 1st

The reigning Central Valley California League champs are once again the team to best in league play.

Led by junior guard Amber Jackson, senior forward Lily Sween, junior guard Ali McDaniel, sophomore guard Ellie Wood, junior guard Bella O'Neill and sophomore forward Sonja Sween.

After starting the season 3-3 overall, the Lady Falcons have now won 13 of their last 15 contests, including 10 straight in league play.

FLC leads the CVCL with four games left in league play, three of which are at home. The top three teams from the CVCL earn playoff spots, and the Lady Falcons have already clinched a top-three finish.

Coming down the stretch, the Lady Falcons host Victory Christian (9-9, 4-6) today and second place Woodland Christian (19-3, 9-1) on Friday. They then close the league season out with a road game against Encina Prep (2-15, 0-10) Feb. 5 and a home game against Sacramento Waldorf (14-8, 4-2) Feb. 8.

