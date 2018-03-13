CLUB LACROSSE: Gold Country Stampede rolls over Chico, Sacramento

The Gold Country Stampede had a strong weekend as the local lacrosse club team earned convincing victories over Chico and Sacramento.

Playing on the road Saturday, the Stampede rolled over the Chico Rebels, 15-5. Gold Country then stomped the Sacramento Stingers, 17-2, at Nevada Union's Hooper Stadium Sunday.

In the win over Chico, Gold Country's Drew Heaps netted eight goals to lead the way. Toran Maronic added three goals and doled out three assists. Tredan Maronic added a goal and tallied three assists. Face off specialist Tanner Takahashi added two goals and won 68 percent of his face off draws, going 15-for-22. Will Smith contributed a goal and an assist, and Dylan Scott added two assists.

The defensive effort was also strong, limiting Chico to only five goals. Peyton McGovern had seven saves in the goal. McGovern was surrounded by strong defensive efforts by Tyler Velasquez, Danny Grattan and Ben Beeman. Carsten Siebels had a solid day at defensive midfielder for the Stampede.

On Sunday, the Stampede ripped through the Sacramento Stingers.

Once again Heaps led the scoring, notching six goals and an assist. Tredan Maronic followed with a balanced three goals and three assists. Scott had an impressive six assists and also scored a goal. Rounding out the scoring was Toran Maronic with two goals, Takahashi with a goal and an assist, Michael Trujillo with a goal and an assist, and Eric Lacoss with a goal and an assist. Takahashi won 81-percent of his face offs.

Again, the defensive effort was strong with McGovern, Beeman and Tredan Maronic all taking turns in the cage and limiting Sacramento to just two goals all game. Defensively, Velesquez, Grattan and Jack Blair shut the Sacramento offense down.

The Stampede (6-0) will travel to face divisional rival Woodcreek in Roseville Saturday, then a road bout with Sacramento Sunday.

They return home to Hooper Stadium for a Friday night game under the lights at 8 p.m. March 23.

