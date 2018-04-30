CLASS OF 2018: Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame welcomes 17 new members

Old stories were recounted, playful barbs were tossed and fond memories were shared as around 200 people gathered for the 2018 Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame induction dinner and ceremony Saturday at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

The Inductees included Amy Atkins Barber (class of 1995), Matt Beck (class of 1995), Mike Bratton (community contributor), Kellie Cook (class of 1991), Brian Dwyer (class of 1997), Paul Gross (class of 1999), Kennon Heard (class of 1984), A.J. Kunkle (class of 1994), Brandon Lampe (class of 1996), Brieanna Lampe Hull (class of 1998), Thor Larsen (class of 1994), Matt Massari (class of 1998), Isaac Ostrom (class of 1995), Pete Phelan (class of 1979), Gary Sharpe (coach) Craig Strohm (coach) and Tim Trokey (class of 1991).

Saturday's event was the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame's third induction ceremony since its inception in 2016.

For stories on each of the 2018 inductees visit TheUnion.com.