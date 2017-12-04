CARVILLE: Warren Buffett weight loss

That caught your attention, right?

Most of you know that Warren Buffett is one of the richest persons in the country, right up there with Bill Gates. Warren earned his wealth 'the old-fashioned way.' Starting from humble beginnings, his strategy was to invest in stocks based upon diligent research, long term projections and realistic expectation.

What he did not do is flip bankrupt companies, hype fake stocks, dupe investors or manage insider-trading hedge funds. Warren was straight-forward and realistic about the world of investing.

OK. What does that have to do with weight loss? Actually, quite a lot.

Losing weight in 2018

Many of us will be making New Year 'weight-loss' resolutions again this year, just like we did for the past several years. And, again, we will most likely fail like we have in the past.

We know that excessive weight damages our health, disables our bodies and shortens our life span. So, the question is: "why do we fail year after year?"

The reason is that we often approach our weight-loss targets with unrealistic expectations. We tend to believe the unrealistic claims of diet programs, specialty foods, no-exercise belts, tights, magnets… whatever outrageous claim dreamed up by some devious, but ignorant, marketer.

One of my favorite charlatan products is the 'Get Slim Slippers.' This is a slipper with embedded magnets which claims just wearing this slipper for 15-minutes each day will make your heart beat faster and increase your metabolism. They claim the slipper is based in ancient Chinese "reflexology" therapy and pressure points.

This ranks up there with other sham products such as the 'Neckline Slimmer,' the 'Caffeine Tights' (caffeine-infused hosiery), the 'Electronic Ab Exerciser' (just strap on the belt and watch your stomach become ripped), et cetera.

Unrealistic expectation

So, what do these hyped products and diet plans have to do with Warren Buffett? Well, one of Warren's fundamental tenets for investing is "realistic expectations." He doesn't have unrealistic expectations when he invests. He carefully looks at the current situation, evaluates the facts, and then develops a 'realistic' investment plan. Using these simple methods, he has created investment holdings worth more than $40 billion.

You should look at your own body in this same way. Your body is by far your most important asset. Recognize that and develop a 'business plan' for your life. That involves what you eat, how you exercise, your mental health, how you treat others (Golden Rule isn't too bad) and how you live life with compassion and beauty.

Realistic expectation

That is a big business plan. But let's focus on the Buffet approach of realistic expectation. Set a realistic goal for your weight loss. If you set wildly optimistic goals, you will fail, become defeated again, give up and put on more pounds in 2018.

It isn't easy to set realistic and effective weight-loss regimes. If it were, you would have succeeded long ago.

So, I am setting a New Year Resolution for myself and you. I am going to try to focus my next several articles on a weight-loss plan for you in 2018. I will dedicate my next articles on the essentials of your 'realistic' weight loss program. We will cover the following:

— Actual Realistic goals

— Your Mission Statement

— Diets that work

— Weight-loss Fallacies

— Basal Metabolism – Your individual foundation

— Getting Support

— Your Strategic Plan

This is quite a workload that I am setting up for myself. I hope I can cover the topics adequately in these columns. I will try, but I think this may eventually evolve into a weight-loss syllabus. I will let you know.

Lastly, don't forget the words of that great philosopher, Yogi Berra, who said "If you don't know where you're going, you'll end up somewhere else…"

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com