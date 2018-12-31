CARVILLE: Hello 2019

Happy New Year and best wishes for a wonderful 2019.

Today is the first day on the new year and a good time to take better care of yourself. One way to do that is to develop a simple, easy to follow exercise program.

'Follow' is the operative word because some New Year's resolutions are too difficult to follow. Hence, we fall off the wagon and our resolutions become ancient history.

SIMPLE

Try a simple exercise program. The first principle is frequency — exercising several times each week. Your body is a wonderful machine and exercise is the lubricant that keeps the parts functioning — muscles, heart, lungs and many other organs including the brain.

OPTIONS

There are many options open to you as a senior. My last article stressed the importance of weight training which builds strong muscles and bones. This should be an essential part of your 2019 Plan. Supplement weight training with 'functional training' which emphasizes body movement and isometric stabilization. Soon you will be doing planks, ball slams, kettlebells and all sorts of movements that your body did 30–40 years ago.

HAVE FUN

This is an important part of your 2019 plan. Without 'fun' you will lose interest and eventually stop exercising. Add fun to your plan.

Believe in yourself, have confidence you can succeed. Workout with others. Hire a personal trainer to get you started on an individual plan that recognizes your specific goals, medical issues and past injuries. As you get into the groove and see progress, it will be gratifying and fun.

ADD SPICE

You know that spices add flavor to your food. You can also spice up your 2019 plan with new options. Jump into some group exercise classes like M-Power, Zumba, Forever Fit, M-Active, MUSCLE N' FUNK, Pilates, Yoga Strength, Gentle Yoga, Barre, play tennis, shoot some hoops. Move at your own pace with other persons, some of whom will become new friends.

Talking of 'spice,' try Homer Nottingham's fantastic mind-body classes like Qi Gong and Tai Chi. Homer serves our entire community and is captivating, motivating and renowned for integrating the spirit with the body. Exercise at a higher level.

Try swimming for aerobic exercise which is easy on the joints. Finish off with a sauna or relax in a spa.

MOTIVATION

Does this all work? You bet it does!

A couple of weeks ago I had lunch at Cal Organics in Nevada City with Bob Thurman and Bill Wilson. These two guys personify the results of physical exercise. Both are in the top 1-percent of physical fitness.

Bob is 63 years old, a longtime friend and my Tough Mudder buddy (a few years ago). Bill is 75 years old and won six golds and two silvers at the 2018 Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah. Bob won silver in the long jump and standing long jump.

If you trained as rigorously as these guys you would be amazed at your results — lean body mass, strong, flexible, explosively quick and mentally sharp. Yes, the body is a machine and these two are running at high octane and high rpm… and loving it. You could too.

YOUR 2019

Aging is one of the great mysteries of life and science. Its effect is clear — each year we are a year older. But the biology of the process is murky. However, one fact is clear: If you stick to a good exercise plan, 2019 will be a great year for you.

To para-phrase Yogi Berra, "Baseball (exercise) is 90 percent mental, the other half is physical."

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to questions or comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com.