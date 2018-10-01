CARVILLE: Don’t under eat

The other day I was talking with a group of young women in their teens and 20s about weight loss and dieting. Most of them had a sensible outlook on losing or controlling weight. However, there were several who believed in starvation diets. Unfortunately, so do many adults.

A starvation diet is one where you consistently 'under-eat' for weeks, months or even longer. I had a difficult time convincing them that consistently 'under-eating' is dangerous and will not result in a healthy weight-loss.

PHONY WEIGHT LOSS

They knew that calories matter when it comes to weight loss. If you eat fewer calories than you burn, you should lose weight. The logic is sound for most persons, but it can be taken too far.

I tried to explain that in healthy/sustainable weight loss, long-term calorie restriction doesn't always lead to the desired weight loss. In fact, regularly eating too few calories can put you at risk of malnutrition, resulting in unhealthy weight loss and nutrient deficiencies.

FASTING

The difference between fasting and chronically under-eating (which can lead to starvation) is a matter of duration. Fasting is practiced on a timescale of several hours and fasting for weight loss can be safe.

Our bodies were designed to handle short-term fasts, like when we don't eat for eight hours during sleep. We can easily go from several hours to a day or so without eating. We often skip meals during life's busier moments.

UNDER EATING

Under eating is going without food for several days or eating less than the calorie minimum for weeks or months which puts you at risk of malnutrition.

I wanted to impress upon these young women that after several days of under eating, the body switches to an energy-conservation mode, meaning your metabolism slows way down, making you feel tired and edgy. As carbohydrate stores run low, protein and fat become the dominant sources of fuel.

THE DANGERS

After 48 hours without food, your body runs out of glycogen (stored sugar — glucose) to power the two organs that need it the most: red blood cells and the brain. Glucose is the only fuel that your brain and blood cells can run on. Your body can only store 1-2 days' supply of glucose. When it is gone, your brain will begin to adapt by powering itself with ketones — chemicals made in your liver by breaking down fat. To meet basic energy demand, your body also begins to breakdown muscles and some organs.

WHAT HAPPENS

For teenage girls and everyone else, here is what happens when you consistently eat less than your calorie minimum.

Your body slows its metabolism making you irritable, apathetic and sluggish.

Your body has a basic energy demand and ketones are not enough, so your body starts to break down essential tissues like heart, kidney, blood cells and muscle which results in long term damage to vital organs.

Your body will experience nutrient deficiency (i.e. calcium, iron, zinc, B and D vitamins) and dangerous electrolyte and protein malnutrition.

BE HAPPY

To experience successful weight loss, we need to be happy. We will not be happy with excessive under-eating … hence we don't loss the weight, which makes us doubly unhappy.

The only successful way to lose weight and put on muscle for a firm and healthy body is to combine a balanced-nutritional diet with active exercise. Your body is happy when it is moving (cardio-vascular exercise) and lifting weights (resistance exercise). When your body is happy, you will be happy.

So, don't under-eat. Eat right. Take Yogi Berra's advice, "You better cut the pizza into four pieces because I'm not hungry enough to eat six."

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He can be contacted at philc@southyubaclub.com.