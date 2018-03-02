BRRPD to host 10th annual All Recreation Leagues Basketball Tournament
March 2, 2018
There is still time to register for the Bear River Recreation & Park District's 10th annual All Recreation Leagues Basketball Tournament.
The Tournament runs from March 9-11 at the Magnolia Intermediate School gyms and is open for girls and boys teams, grades 4-8. The tourney is fully refereed and teams are guaranteed at least three games.
Registration is open through Saturday. Call 530-268-7275 or visit http://www.brrpd.org to reserve a team spot. Limited openings available.
