BMX: Caspar siblings find success on the track

For the past few years Davian Casper, 11, has been tearing up the track while collecting accolades and trophies on the BMX circuit. And, while he continues to impress and climb the ranks, there's another Casper who has taken to the sport and is finding great success as well.

Arayah Casper, 7, shined in 2018, racing her way to a USA BMX North West Gold Cup Championship in the 7-year-old novice division. Arayah's win at the Gold Cup race in Richland, Washington only furthered her passion to ride fast and bring home more trophies and prizes.

"It felt really good," Arayah said of winning the race and receiving the winner's jacket. "Ever since I got that jacket, I've been racing harder."

The key to Arayah's success: "Practice," she said. "That's the main thing."

Arayah and her older brother Davian both race at the state and national level and are looking to continue to find success on the track.

"It's a lot of fun," said Arayah. "I just feel like I can win more things like that."

Recommended Stories For You

Davian moved into the 11-12 year old expert division in 2018 and, while the competition is much stiffer, still managed to finish ninth in the state circuit, win two races at national events and finish in the top 30 among more than 500 competitors on the national circuit.

For Davian, it's his focus that leads to success.

"I don't worry about the kids beside me," he said. "I just pedal as fast as I can."

The Penn Valley based Casper siblings both said they are excited for the 2019 season. No doubt, looking to add to their continually growing treasure trove of trophies and awards.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.