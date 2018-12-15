‘BIGGER THAN THE GAME’: Bear River, Forest Lake Christian face off at Ganskie Invitational, raise funds for Camp Fire first responders (PHOTO GALLERY)

GRASS VALLEY — The play on the court was lively and spirited as two high schools separated by less than 3 miles battled it out in a tournament named after one of the area's coaching greats.

While the play on the court was riveting, the matchups between Bear River and Forest Lake Christian at the Ganskie Invitational were about more than the final score or who walked away with bragging rights. It was about coming together to support those who put their lives on the line and have lost it all.

Friday night's games between Bear River and Forest Lake Christian served as a fundraiser for the more than 100 fire and safety first responders who lost their homes in the Camp Fire.

Bear River girls basketball coach Randy Billingsley spearheaded the fundraiser, but was quick to credit his players for coming up with the idea.

"They wanted to do something meaningful for the fire fighters, police officers, paramedics and people of that nature who lost their homes up there and basically have nothing for Christmas," he said. "These are super good kids. This is why you coach. Not for the games. Not for the wins. You coach for the bigger meaning than the game. Tonight was one of those nights that was really bigger than the game. Getting the community behind our first responders."

All the proceeds from Friday night's game went toward the cause, and Billingsley said there was also several individual donors as well. At the time of the games he was unsure of the exact amount raised.

The night also featured Nevada County Sheriff-elect Shannan Moon announcing the starting lineups as well as the Nevada County Sheriff's Honor Guard.

Bear River boys head coach Jeff Bickmore said he was happy his players had the opportunity to raise money for those in need.

"It's just good for kids in general. A lot of kids are so used to getting things all the time, it's nice to see them give and think about other people," Bickmore said. "This game is a lot bigger than basketball, obviously, and tonight being able to raise money was a good thing for these kids to be a part of and I think they feel good about it as well."

Forest Lake Christian boys coach and athletic director LaRon Gordon added, "What a great night to have all these fans come out and support fire and safety people who put their lives on the line for us. We're just blessed to be a part of an amazing night."

As for the play on the court, it was the Bruins' night as the boys team pulled out a hard-fought win, 75-68, and the girls team charged to a 64-40 victory.

The boys game was a back-and-forth affair with the Falcons from FLC taking a 34-29 lead into halftime.

The Bruins roared out of the break and jumped ahead 55-50 by the end of the third quarter. Junior guard Justin Powell sparked the Bruins, scoring 13 of his team-high 25 points in the third. Powell also drilled three of his six 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The Falcons closed to within three in the fourth quarter, but that's as close as they would get.

"I like that Justin Powell and Jace Rath made shots at the end," Bickmore said. "I didn't think we played particularly well. I thought defensively we made mistakes and forced some things offensively, but those two really stepped up. We won because we were able to score a lot of points."

Rath, a sophomore forward, finished with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Junior guard Brekyn Vasquez added 19 points, nine of which came in the fourth. Junior Adam Malik chipped in 14 points in the win.

Leading the Falcons was junior forward J.R. Molloy with 32 points, junior guard Eli DeYoung with 13 points and junior guard Simon Blackburn with nine points.

"I'm proud of my boys," Gordon said. "They played hard and did everything I asked them to do. Bear River is a good team with seasoned guards and they shot the lights out. But I'm proud of my boys for sticking with them tonight."

The Bear River and FLC girls matchup was close early on, but a big second quarter run by the Lady Bruins was too much for the Lady Falcons to overcome.

After battling to a 16-14 lead after one quarter, the Lady Bruins outscored the Lady Falcons 22-3 in the second stanza to take a 38-17 lead into the half.

"I was excited they came out mentally tough," Billingsley said of his squad. "I knew (FLC head coach John McDaniel) was going to give us the business. I knew they were going to give us a good game."

The Lady Bruins extended their lead in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.

Leading Bear River was junior guard Grace Billingsley with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Junior Sarah Aanenson added 13 points. And, Gabi Corralejo chipped in with 10 points. The Lady Bruins spread the scoring around as nine of their 11 players netted points in the win.

Leading the way for the Lady Falcons was Ellie Wood with 11 points, and Amber Jackson with 10 points.

Both the boys and girls teams from Bear River can clinch their respective Ganskie Invitational titles with a win over their Saturday opponent. The Bear River girls face Golden Sierra at 2 p.m. Saturday. The boys face their counterparts from Golden Sierra at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

This year is the third Ganskie Invitational, a boys and girls hoops tournament named after former Bear River coach and athletic director Duwaine Ganskie.

