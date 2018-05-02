Bear River’s Kayla Toft, FLC’s Johnna Dreschler named A. Dale Lacky Scholarship recipients

The Sac-Joaquin Section recently announced the winners of the A. Dale Lacky/CSEA scholarships and two local student-athletes were on the list of recipients.

Bear River's Kayla Toft and Forest Lake Christian's Johnna Dreschler were chosen to receive the scholarship which is awarded for outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success during their four years of high school.

Toft played volleyball, basketball and softball for all four years at Bear River. In volleyball, she was the team captain twice and team MVP once. In basketball, she was the team captain twice and won the coach's award once. And in softball, she was the team defensive MVP once. She's the ASB Secretary and is a member of leadership and Athletes Committed. She's a girls State nominee and a US Youth Senate nominee. She volunteers at local youth volleyball and basketball camps and coordinated a community blanket drive for the homeless. Toft has a 4.5 GPA, and plans on attending Sonoma State University. There, she plans on majoring in liberal studies with the future goal of becoming an elementary school teacher, according to a press release from the Sac-Joaquin Section.

Dreschler played volleyball and basketball for four years, soccer for two seasons and softball for one year at FLC. In basketball, she was the team captain twice and was named all-league twice. In soccer, she was all-league once. She has had perfect attendance and is a three-year member of student council. She volunteers at several community dinner events and with mission trips to inner Sacramento (two years) and Mexico (10 years). Dreschler has a 4.33 GPA, which is No. 2 in her class of 33. She is undecided in her college choice, where she plans on majoring in biology or pre-med with the future goal of going into the medical field or orthopedics, according to a press release from the Sac-Joaquin Section.

A total of $30,500 in scholarships were awarded to the 49 winners of the A. Dale Lacky/CSEA Scholarships.

The award, named after former Section and State CIF President, A. Dale Lacky, recognizes the top male and female student-athletes within the Section. The scholarship committee has selected four male and four female students as the recipients of a $1,000 scholarship. The remaining nominees are awarded a $500 scholarship from the Section. Toft and Dreschler were awarded $500 each.