Bear River Recreation and Parks District General Manager Marlene Sharon to retire

After 10 years as the general manager of the Bear River Recreation and Parks District, Marlene Sharon has announced her retirement.

"Marlene's contribution to our community and our children is immeasurable," a news release states. "Referred to by teachers and parents who engage with the district as 'a godsend' Marlene has worked tirelessly building programs and sports to a level that far exceeds much larger districts.

"While always visible to the community around her, Marlene worked equally hard behind the scenes securing valuable grant money and donations. The Bear River Recreation and Parks District is thriving and growing because of the unwavering commitment of Marlene. She will be sorely missed."

The general manager position will be assumed by Ed Downs, a longtime Grass Valley resident and business owner, the news release states. Skyler Mousely has also been brought on board as the program coordinator.

The district's board of directors invites friends of Marlene to come to Sierra Knolls Winery, 10024 Linnet Lane (Hwy 49, just north of the Bear River) 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 18, to celebrate her retirement.

For more information on Bear River Recreation and Parks District, call 530-268-7275.

Source: Bear River Recreation and Parks District.