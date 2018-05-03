AUTO RACING: Swartz overcomes early obstacles, wins first road race

Local race car driver Don Swartz recently made the switch from ovals to road racing, taking his No. 33 car to Thunderhill Raceway in Willows for the first of four Great American Stockcar Series road races.

Despite mechanical issues, limited practice and starting in 27th, Swartz maneuvered his way to the front of the pack and took first place.

As for how he overcame several pre-race issues and pulled off the win, Swartz said "we're still trying to figure that out."

Swartz, who owns and operates Swartz Diesel, has been racing cars on and off for nearly four decades, and said this is the first time he's tried his craft on road courses.

Now in his 50s, Swartz said the reason he still gets in the driver's seat and races is pretty simple.

"It's still just a lot of fun, and a lot of adrenaline," he said.

During the 60-mile road race at Thunderhill, Swartz said his car reached speeds above 150 mph.

Swartz will have his No. 33 Super Late Model Car on display Saturday at the Grass Valley Car Show, where he will also be promoting the American River College automotive program.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.