AUTO RACING: Rossi takes 7th at Sonoma, finishes 2nd in points race

SONOMA — It wasn't the start to the race, or finish to the season, Alexander Rossi was hoping for.

With the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Championship on the line, Rossi started sixth at the Grand Prix of Sonoma, but ran into trouble in the opening lap and was forced to fight and scrap for a seventh-place finish.

"It wasn't meant to be this year," said Rossi, who finished second in the series points standings behind Scott Dixon, who claimed his fifth Verizon IndyCar Series Championship. "But, none the less, I think it was an awesome 2018 and something we can be all can be proud of."

Rossi's Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay dominated the race, leading 80 of 85 laps and claiming first place. Dixon placed second at Sonoma to finish with 678 season points, 57 more than Rossi.

"It's all about the people, I'm just the one lucky enough to bring it across the line," Dixon said after the race. "This doesn't come without a lot of hard work."

Dixon also praised Rossi, who was one of four racers in contention for the points title heading into the race.

"Rossi did a hell of a job," said Dixon. "He's raced so hard this year. He's a huge talent and he's going to win many championships throughout his career."

Rossi, driving the No. 27 NAPA Auto Parts car, ran into trouble on the first lap and was forced to pit with a flat tire and wing damage after making contact with teammate Marco Andretti.

"It is what it is," Rossi said. "It was going to be a tough day to catch Scott (Dixon) anyway. This NAPA 27 Andretti Autosport team did such a good job and it's unfortunate to go out like that. I wish I could replay that a million more times, but it's the way it is and the team did a great job to get me back on the road to recovery after the mistake that I made."

The third-year IndyCar driver was able to pit and get back on the track without dropping a lap, but was forced to battle his way back from the rear of the pack, giving him an opportunity to showcase his passing skills.

By the middle of the race, Rossi had worked his way back to 12th place before heading to the pits a third time. After falling back to 20th, he then got some good fortune with a caution on lap 44 and was able to move up to 15th. He then charged up to 11th by the 51st lap and continued his inspired driving to move to seventh by lap 55.

As Rossi's fearless driving on the 12-turn, 2.385 mile road course thrilled the fans at Sonoma Raceway, Dixon remained steady at the front of the pack in second place.

Rossi made his last pit with 26 laps to go and was driving in fifth position with 12 laps left in the race, but fell back to seventh, where he ultimately finished.

"I'm happy about it," Rossi said of finishing so high in the points race in just his third year in IndyCar. "But, I expect a lot from myself and the people around me. There are points in the year that I made mistakes and we had some things not go our way, so we will spend the offseason looking to improve upon that and be even better in year four. Hopefully come out of the box and lead it the whole way. But, a huge congratulations to Scott. He's a five-time champion for a reason and it's a pleasure to race against him all year, to compete against him and we'll try to one-up him come September of 2019."

MAKING IT INTERESTING

At one point during the summer, Dixon led Rossi by 70 points in the standings, but the 26-year-old Nevada City native whittled the lead down with an impressive run down the series stretch. Rossi scored wins at Mid-Ohio and Pocono and a second place finish at Gateway to close the points gap to 26. An eighth place finish in Portland put Rossi at the 29-point deficit he started Sunday with.

ROSSI'S RISE

It was a breakout season for the former Formula One driver, who cemented his place as one of the top IndyCar drivers this year and continued his meteoric rise in the series.

In 2016, Rossi's first season with IndyCar, he won the Indianapolis 500, claimed Rookie of the Year honors and finished 11th in the points standings.

In his sophomore season, he won at Watkins Glen, tallied podium finishes three times and placed seventh in the points standings.

This year, Rossi claimed three poles, earned 10 top-five finishes, reached the podium eight times and won three races (Long Beach, Mid-Ohio and Pocono).

"Really, a good year overall for the team, especially the second half," Rossi said. "We'll take the positives and try to improve on the negatives, and see where we end up next year."

FOR THE FANS

With the championship race looming, Rossi took time from his preparations to meet with several fans, take pictures and hand out autographed photos ahead of the race.

INDYCAR'S LAST RUN AT SONOMA

Sunday's event at the Sonoma Raceway was the last in a 14-year run for IndyCar at the track. Next year, the series will conclude its season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, in Monterey.

