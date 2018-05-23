Auto Racing: Rossi adds new sponsor ahead of Indy 500

Alexander Rossi, race car driver in the Verizon IndyCar Series and winner of the 2016 Indianapolis 500, today announced a new sponsorship with Dassault Falcon Jet for this year's Indianapolis 500 race.

The company, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, markets and supports the Falcon family of business jets throughout North and South America.

"We are delighted to partner with a company whose passion for innovation and history of firsts makes their business aircraft unlike any other," said Pieter Rossi, Owner and Principal of Team Rossi Motorsports. "Between the Indy 500 and Dassault's recent launch of the Falcon 6X, this couldn't be a better, more exciting time to join forces."

The Dassault logo will be featured on Rossi's one-of-a-kind helmet for this year's Indianapolis 500. The helmet was a collaboration with famous artist and fellow TAG Heuer ambassador Alec Monopoly.

"Besides a Falcon jet, there isn't much else that can compare to the aesthetics, engineering and speed of an Indy Car," said Alexander Rossi. "I'm proud to be partnering with the Falcon family of go anywhere, go anytime jets, and excited to have Dassault on board for the ride this Sunday."

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday.