AUTO RACING: Racing returns to Roseville with kickoff event at All American Speedway

Racing is returning to Roseville in a big way, with a major kickoff event at All American Speedway on Saturday that will feature all local divisions in action, along with one type of race never seen before on the 1/3 mile oval at @the Grounds.

Eight divisions of competition – along with the wild and wacky world of trailer racing, the first-ever such event to take place at the speedway – will be capped off with fireworks.

"Everybody is anxious for racing to return to Roseville and we wanted to reward racers and fans alike with a major event for our opening weekend that includes all the divisions in competition and something extra, with Roseville's first trailer race," said Bill McAnally, of Bill McAnally Racing Promotions. "We want to develop the speedway into a fun place to bring the family, with entertainment for everyone. This kickoff event will be our first step in doing that."

Headlining the competition will be the Cooks Collision 100, with $5,000 to win for the Late Model division. Also in action will be the Jr Late Models, Limited Modifieds, Super Stocks A & B, F-4s, Mini Cups, and Bandoleros.

Northern California fans will get an introduction to the mayhem and destruction of trailer racing, with the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash, featuring $1,000 to win. According to the rulebook, the trailer race is a novelty race in which properly prepared eligible cars tow a trailer in a 10-lap race, while trying to dislodge the trailers of other competitors. A wild card among the entries for this event is Brian Deegan, the most decorated Freestyle Motocross rider in X Games history.

"Brian has thrilled fans for years with his remarkable talent on two wheels, and more recently has demonstrated his skills in off-road competition on four wheels," said McAnally. "He goes for the gusto in everything he does and we anticipate he will bring that same spirit to this event."

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday's event marks the opening night of All American Speedway for 2018, under the operation of Bill McAnally Racing Promotions. A long-term agreement for BMRP to operate all motorsports events at the track was announced last month.

Placer County Fairgrounds, where the track is located, was renamed @the Grounds after Placer Valley Tourism took over management of the 61-acre property nearly a year ago and began a renovation project of more than $40 million for the repair and updating of existing buildings and parking lots.

With the renovation project continuing @the Grounds through this year, the speedway will operate with a trimmed schedule of six events this season. Following Saturday's season opener, events are scheduled for July 7, Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, and Nov. 3. The event on Oct. 13 will include the annual NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race.

In advance of Saturday's big event, an open practice session will be held at the track on Friday evening.

The grandstands will open Saturday at 4 p.m., with opening ceremonies at 4:15 p.m. and feature events set to begin at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for military, first responders, and seniors over 65; and $7.50 for kids between the ages of 6-12. Kids under 5 get in free.

For rules, entry forms, or general information; go to www.allamericanspeedway.com. For additional questions about the speedway, call 916-786-2025.