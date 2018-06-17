AUTO RACING: Erickson wins big, Deegan thrills crowd in Roseville

Matt Erickson is going home $5,000 richer after his dramatic win in the Cooks Collision 100 Late Model feature race at All American Speedway Saturday, on a night that marked the return of racing to Roseville.

The evening was capped off by a wild first-ever trailer race that had the packed crowd on their feet as X Games star Brian Deegan took the win, while pocketing $1,000.

Deegan won the trailer race by virtue of being the last driver with a trailer still attached.

John Moore dominated most of the Late Model event, before Erickson of LaGrange slipped by to steal the win. Moore's son, Cole, also got by to take second over his father in third. Sixteen-year-old Kayla Eshleman captured the attention of the crowd as she battled her way to a fourth-place finish, with Logan Zampa taking fifth.

The Jr. Late Models were on display in a 10-lap exhibition race in an event dominated by Eshelman, who was doing double duty.

The Limited Modified feature provided some of the closest and most physical racing of the night, with Corey Englehardt taking the win.

The combined Super Stock feature promised drama and it delivered, with the Super Stock A's being forced to start in the back move through the B's. Last year's champ Andrew Peeler took the lead on a late restart to capture the win.

The F4 main event proved to be one of the closest of the evening, with multiple cars being in contention for the win throughout the night. Rick Anable led from the start and managed to hold on for the win.

The first main event of the evening showcased the first-ever Bandolero vs Mini Cup race. This race proved to be a two-car battle that was won by Billy Ray in his Bandolero, while Jayce McCarthey chased close behind in his Mini Cup.

The next event on this season's schedule at All American Speedway will be on July 7. In addition to local divisions, the North State Modifieds will also be in action. Grandstands will open at 4 p.m.

For rules, entry forms, or general information; go to http://www.allamericanspeedway.com. For additional questions about the speedway, call 916-786-2025.