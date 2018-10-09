AUTO RACING: BMR drivers aim to carry momentum to Roseville

ROSEVILLE – After sweeping the podium in the most recent NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race, Bill McAnally Racing's trio of drivers aim to carry that momentum with them this week to All American Speedway.

The third-mile oval in Roseville will be the site Saturday of the NAPA AutoCare/Roseville Toyota 200 presented by TriCo Welding Supplies and the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

The BMR drivers are coming off a 1-2-3 finish in which 17-year-old rookie Hailie Deegan led the way with a victory and in doing so made history by becoming the first female driver to win a NASCAR K&N Pro Series race.

Deegan and her teammates, Derek Kraus and Cole Rouse, will be joined in Roseville by Chris Eggleston – the 2015 series champion who will be back with BMR for the first time in 2018.

The four drivers have extra incentive to do well at All American Speedway. It's the home track to BMR, which is based nearby. In addition, their primary sponsors – NAPA and Toyota – sponsor the event.

It's also the track where team owner Bill McAnally launched his racing career as a driver and won a NASCAR track championship in 1990. More recently, Bill McAnally Racing Promotions has promoted the K&N West event at All American Speedway on an annual basis and earlier this year took over operations of all motorsports events at the track.

"It's been great to see all of the sponsors, fans, friends and family who turn out to cheer on the BMR teams at this annual event," McAnally said. "I worked my way up through the ranks racing at All American Speedway and I truly appreciate the support of everyone there. They are some of the best in the sport."

Deegan is a NASCAR Next driver from Temecula who drives the No. 19 Mobil 1/NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry. She leads the rookie points in the K&N West and is fifth in the overall championship standings – with one win, five top-five, and 10 top-10 finishes in 12 starts.

Rouse will be driving the No. 99 NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry. The 21-year-old from Fort Smith, Arkansas is tied for second in championship points. He has six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 12 starts this year. In his only series start at Roseville, he finished sixth as a rookie in 2016.

Kraus, a 17-year-old NASCAR Next driver, wheels the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry for BMR. The Stratford, Wisconsin teenager is fourth in the standings. He leads the series this year in terms of wins, with three, and pole awards, with five. Overall, he has seven top-five, and nine top-10 finishes. He finished fourth a year ago at Roseville in his rookie season.

Eggleston will be in the No. 50 NAPA Filters Toyota Camry at Roseville. In addition to winning the series title in 2015, he scored nine wins, 30 top-five, and 35 top-10 finishes in 44 series starts with BMR from 2014 to 2017. This season, he has competed in select NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events and raced local divisions near his home in Erie, Colorado.

BMR dominated series competition at All American Speedway for several years, winning six of eight races there from 2008 to 2011 – along with picking up a seventh win in 2014. BMR drivers finished second and third at Roseville in 2016; and second, third, and fourth there last year.

Saturday's K&N West race is the featured event in the 11th Annual October Classic at All American Speedway. It has been recognized by Placer Valley Tourism as the largest single-day event of the year in Placer County.

A variety of activities are planned for the midway at the track on Saturday – including a classic car show, a live band and numerous vendors. A large turnout is anticipated at the VIP Hospitality event, with NAPA and Toyota being well-represented. Their guests will be treated to a VIP experience that includes a pit tour.

The Roseville race, the 13th of a 14-event schedule, is scheduled to be televised at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 on NBCSN.