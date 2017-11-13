Another season in the books for ‘Beat The Experts’

The final week of The Union's 2017 Beat the Experts Pick 'em contest was a wild one with several tight games and unpredictable finishes.

Self-proclaimed "Experts" Brian O'Brien and myself limped to the finish line with an 8-5 overall record in Week 10. O'Brien went 4-2 in the final week and finishes the season 44-20 overall to win the head-to-head battle between "Experts" for the third time in four years. I finished the season with a record of 40-24. As a duo we closed the 10-week season with a combined overall record of 84-44.

The final weekly prize goes to a pair of winners as Bob Williams and Jeff Hollstien tied with 10-3 marks and identical tiebreaker scores.

Williams and Hollstien, along with the rest of the weekly winners, as well as those who simply "beat the experts" on any given week, will be entered into the grand prize drawing.

Now that all the picking is complete its time to raffle off the grand prize, a 55-inch 4K Ultra High Definition TV valued at $1,199, provided by Beam "Easy Living" Center.

The raffle will take place at Beam "Easy Living" Center located at 422 Henderson St. in Grass Valley on Nov. 28.

Other prizes to be raffled off include a free month of training/membership at South Yuba Club, valued at $299. And, a $100 gift certificate to Riebes Auto Parts.

I will personally be calling and/or emailing all the winners about the drawing in the next 10 days to inform those who will be entered. Remember, if you beat the experts on any given week, you are entered in the drawing.

I sincerely want to thank everyone who participated this year and wish you all luck at the drawing.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.