Annual Go for the Gold Regatta sets sail Saturday

The Go for the Gold Regatta will set sail Saturday at Scotts Flat Lake, celebrating the 37th running of the annual boat race.

"We have a lot of boats coming from all over the area for the 37th regatta," Gold Country Yacht Club board member Sharon Barton said.

The Go for the Gold Regatta kicks off six days of boat racing as the Catalina 22 Nationals will be held Monday through Thursday next week.

"If you're not racing, the weather will be awesome for you to bring an ice chest, lawn chairs, beach towels and bathing suits to relax and watch some of the best Scotts Flat sailboat racing ever," Barton said.

The Regatta will feature dozens of boats racing in several categories including Open Keel, Sunfish, Banshee, Laser and Catalina 22. The event is free to attend, but parking fees for the lake will apply.

In addition to the many boat races on Saturday, there will be post-race festivities, including live music, auctions and a barbecue .

For more information about the 37th annual Go for the Gold Regatta, about the Catalina 22 Nationals or the Gold Country Yacht Club visit http://gcyc.net.

"It's a beautiful lake to spend time on, just unwind and enjoy the water," said Barton. "Our club actually has single and double person boats that once you're a member you can borrow and take out anytime. You don't have to own a boat to be a part of our club. It's just such beautiful sailing so close to home."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.