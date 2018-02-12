ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Willis, Sierra start new win streak as postseason nears

The women's basketball team at Sierra College has begun a new win streak after having their 23-game streak snapped.

Since dropping their first game of the season Jan. 30, the Wolverines have now won two straight with two games left in the regular season.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, helped the Wolverines win their only game last week, topping San Joaquin Delta College, 88-67.

Willis, a freshman guard, scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds in the win.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11 points per game and 4.5 rebounds.

Fellow freshman guard Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate, added three points in the win.

Recommended Stories For You

Sierra College (25-1, 13-1) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College 49ers lost both their games last week, falling to College of Marin and Napa Valley College.

Quintana, a freshman guard, scored 21 points and tallied nine rebounds in the contest with Napa Valley. She netted nine points in the loss to Marin.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 11.4 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds.

Yuba College (3-20, 1-13) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs split a pair of conference games last week, topping University of La Verne and falling to the California Institute of Technology.

Menary, a sophomore forward, notched 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the win over La Verne. He then scored 19 points in the loss to Cal Tech.

For the season, Menary is averaging 16 points per game and 7.2 rebounds.

Redlands (6-17, 4-10) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights grabbed victory in their only game last week, beating Feather River College, 84-71.

O'Brien, a sophomore guard, scored four points in the win.

For the season, O'Brien is averaging 5.1 points per game.

Shasta (17-9, 8-1) competes in the CCCAA's Golden Valley Conference.

BASEBALL

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won a pair of games over Solano Community College last week.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, started both games and was strong from the plate, going 3-for-8 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored.

For the season, Lopez is batting .333 with a home run, four RBIs and seven runs scored.

During Lopez's senior year at Bear River he earned All-Pioneer Valley League honors and helped the Bruins make the playoffs.

Sierra (5-3) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Hayden Piner, a 2015 Forest Lake Christian graduate, pitched well in his only start for William Jessup University last week.

Piner, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, threw six scoreless innings against San Diego Christian, giving up four hits and striking out four.

William Jessup (13-3) is an NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

A trio of local alumni took the field for the Yuba College 49ers at the Gary Engleken Tournament.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, started at catcher in two games and played in all three, going 1-for-6 across the three games.

Weston Gaddis, also a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, played the infield in all three games and went 1-for-5 with two runs scored.

Bear Belding, a 2016 Bear River graduate, started at shortstop in all three games and went 0-for-11 across the three games.

Yuba College (4-5) competes in the CCCAA's Bay Valley Conference.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks were swept in a three-game series with The Master's University last week.

Maxwell, a junior second baseman, played in two of the games, going 1-for-5 with two RBIs from plate.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate, Ryan McCarthy (2013) put in some time on the mound for Menlo. The 6-foot, 4-inch righty pitched one inning of relief, allowing two hits and one unearned run while striking out one.

Menlo (5-9) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

SOFTBALL

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, took the circle for the Oregon State Beavers for the first time this season.

Eason, a sophomore pitcher, went three innings, allowed six earned runs and struck out two in a 14-9 win over Brigham Young University. She did not figure into the decision.

Oregon State (4-1) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.