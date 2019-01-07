ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Willis, Sierra battle through Big 8 play

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines split a pair of conference games last week, beating Modesto Junior College, 121-25, and fell to San Joaquin Delta College, 75-57.

Willis, a sophomore guard, stuffed the stat sheet against Modesto, scoring 16 points, dishing out seven assists, nabbing six steals and pulling down five rebounds.

The win over Modesto snapped a three-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in conference play.

Facing San Joaquin Delta, Willis tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Willis is averaging 14.6 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Willis is coming off a freshman season in which she averaged 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while helping Sierra reach the California Community College Athletic Association's Final Four.

Sierra College (10-6, 1-3) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.

Recommended Stories For You

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs dropped a pair of conference games last week, falling to Pomona-Pitzer, 82-77, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 73-71, in overtime.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior forward, scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in the loss to Pomona-Pitzer. He tallied 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to go with three steals and two blocks in the overtime loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

For the season, Menary is averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Gary Menary, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, started alongside his older brother in both games. The first-year sophomore wing scored six points and grabbed three rebounds against Pomona-Pitzer. He then scored six points and pulled down five rebounds against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

For the season, Gary Menary is averaging 7.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Redlands (6-6, 1-2) is a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.