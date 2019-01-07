ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Willis, Sierra battle through Big 8 play
January 7, 2019
Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines split a pair of conference games last week, beating Modesto Junior College, 121-25, and fell to San Joaquin Delta College, 75-57.
Willis, a sophomore guard, stuffed the stat sheet against Modesto, scoring 16 points, dishing out seven assists, nabbing six steals and pulling down five rebounds.
The win over Modesto snapped a three-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid in conference play.
Facing San Joaquin Delta, Willis tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Willis is averaging 14.6 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Willis is coming off a freshman season in which she averaged 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while helping Sierra reach the California Community College Athletic Association's Final Four.
Sierra College (10-6, 1-3) competes in the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference.
Recommended Stories For You
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs dropped a pair of conference games last week, falling to Pomona-Pitzer, 82-77, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 73-71, in overtime.
Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior forward, scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in the loss to Pomona-Pitzer. He tallied 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to go with three steals and two blocks in the overtime loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
For the season, Menary is averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Gary Menary, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, started alongside his older brother in both games. The first-year sophomore wing scored six points and grabbed three rebounds against Pomona-Pitzer. He then scored six points and pulled down five rebounds against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
For the season, Gary Menary is averaging 7.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Redlands (6-6, 1-2) is a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP BASKETBALL: Freshman Lady Miners shine in non-league play
- PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners ready to dig into league play
- PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian girls remain unbeaten in league play
- RISING TO THE CHALLENGE: Sierra Academy-Ghidotti sports program finding its way in 1st year
- PREP BASKETBALL: Bruins rise above obstacles, post winning record ahead of league season
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies still seeking shooting suspect
- Man trapped in vehicle for hours after Grass Valley crash
- NC Kombuchary brings kombucha brewery to Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Shooting suspect called ‘armed and dangerous’
- Meet your merchant: Player’s Pizza a community hub with a new sports bar, live music and upcoming microbrewery
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.