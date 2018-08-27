ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Vallejo makes impact in Bills preseason bout with Bengals

Tanner Vallejo, a second-year linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, made his presence known in Sunday's preseason bout with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union grad, had his best showing of the preseason so far, notching four solo tackles in a 28-13 loss.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228 pound, Vallejo accounted for one solo tackle in the Bills first preseason game, a loss to the Carolina Panthers. In Buffalo's second preseason game, Vallejo tallied one solo tackle and assisted on another in a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Vallejo is currently listed as the third middle linebacker on Buffalo's depth chart. He was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season with the Bills, Vallejo played in 15 regular season games, mostly on special teams, and made four tackles.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In his sophomore year at Boise State, Vallejo was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention nods in his junior and senior seasons.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.