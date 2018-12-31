ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Vallejo makes big strides in 2nd NFL season

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, made giant strides in his sophomore season in the NFL, helping the Cleveland Browns emerge from the league cellar and setting personal career highs in tackles along the way.

Vallejo, 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound linebacker, notched 27 tackles, 19 of which were solo, and forced a fumble in 13 games played this season. He also made his first NFL start this season when the Browns faced the Denver Broncos on Dec. 15. The Browns won that game 17-16. Vallejo missed the final two games of the season with a hamstring injury.

The former Nevada Union and Boise State star was limited to mostly playing on special teams in his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills and finished the 2017 season with five tackles in 15 games played.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

Vallejo went on to play four years at Boise State, where he earned All-Mountain West honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. In his sophomore season Vallejo helped the Broncos win the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He was named the Defensive MVP in both games.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Buffalo Bills. The Bills released Vallejo in early September and he was picked up by the Browns a day later.

Recommended Stories For You

The Browns finished the 2018 season with a 7-8-1 record, far better than their winless 2017 campaign.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team, went 2-2 at the South Beach Duals held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Sumner, a senior who wrestles in the 184-pound class, won his first two matches, pinning University of Purdue's Max Lyon before earning a win over University of Virginia's Chance McClure, who was disqualified after accruing too many stall calls.

The No. 23 ranked Sumner then faced his toughest challenge of the duals in No. 4 ranked Nick Reenan from North Carolina State University. Sumner would lose by decision, 12-7. He then closed out the competition with a 12-8 loss to Brandon Krone from the University of Minnesota.

As a team, the No. 22 ranked Utah Valley squad went 1-3 at the South Beach Duals, beating No. 13 Purdue before falling to Virginia, No. 7 NC State and No. 9 Minnesota.

While at Nevada Union, Sumner wrestled four years at the varsity level and earned two Sierra Foothill League titles and won the Sac-Joaquin Section championship at 170-pounds in 2014.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and brother Gary Menary, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, were both in the starting lineup for the Redlands basketball team last week and the results were positive.

Gary Menary got his first start of the season, joining older brother David in the starting lineup and when the final horn blew, the Menary brothers and the rest of the Bulldogs walked off the court with a 61-59 victory over Cal State San Bernardino.

David Menary, a junior forward, led the team with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. For the season, David Menary is averaging 19.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Gary Menary, in his first year with the bulldogs, scored nine points, grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and tallied two steals in the win. For the season, Gary Menary is averaging 7.4 points per game, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Redlands (6-4) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.