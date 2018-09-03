ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Vallejo joins Browns; Shaw nets hat trick

It didn't take Tanner Vallejo long to find a new team.

After being released by the Buffalo Bills Saturday, The second-year linebacker was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

"Appreciate the love Buffalo. Excited for this new opportunity in Cleveland #DogPound," Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 230 pound linebacker played in 15 games, mostly on special teams, for the Bills last season. He had appeared in three preseason games this year, making seven tackles.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

Recommended Stories For You

In his sophomore year at Boise State, he was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Austin Baze, a 2018 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines opened the season with a 56-13 loss to San Francisco City College.

Baze, a freshman linebacker, made five tackles in the game, including one for a loss.

Sierra College (0-1) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's National-Valley Conference.

Justin Houlihan, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College Beavers earned 28-14 victory over Sacramento City College in the season opener for both teams.

Houlihan, a freshman linebacker, made one solo tackle in the victory.

American River (1-0) competes in the CCCAA's National-Valley Conference.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, had her first career hat trick, accounting for all the scoring in UC Santa Cruz's 3-0 opening day win over Evergreen State of Washington in game one of the Mills College Tournament.

Shaw scored her first goal in the 35th minute, taking the ball on a 40-yard breakaway to put her on a one-on-one with Evergreen State's goalkeeper, who she went around and shot into an open net to give Banana Slugs the lead.

Shaw doubled the advantage 52 seconds later, taking a pass and slotting it home to make it 2-0.

Shaw's third goal came 14 minutes into the second half when she shot from 30 yards out and cleared the goalkeeper for the game's final goal.

The Banana Slugs won the second game of the tournament 4-0 over Johnson and Wales University of Colorado. The Lady Slugs were the only team in the four school event to go undefeated. The Slugs head to Oregon this week for a three-game road trip.

Shaw, a senior forward-midfielder, is currently 11th in career assists for the Slugs and needs only seven more goals to become the 10th all time goal scorer in the school's 31 year history. Shaw and the Slugs have made post season appearances to the NCAA DIII championship the last three years.

While a Lady Miner, Shaw was a four year varsity starter, a two-year All-Sierra Foothill League selection and team MVP.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals opened the season with an undefeated run through the Pacific Coast Classic.

Roberts, a senior outside hitter, tallied 43 kills, 38 digs and three aces across the four contests.

Cal Lutheran (4-0) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won all three of their matches at the Sierra Classic, topping Butte College, Feather River College and College of Marin.

Cook, a sophomore setter, led her team in assists in wins over Butte and Feather River. Cook tallied 48 assists in the victory over Feather River. She notched 31 assists in the win over Feather River.

Sierra College (4-0) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights won all four of their matches at the Cougar Classic to claim the tourney title.

Kaely Rath, a sophomore outside hitter, played in all four matches and notched 48 kills, 20 digs and seven aces.

Southern Virginia (4-0) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.