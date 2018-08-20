ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Vallejo helps Bills down Browns; McColloch takes 9th at Manhattan Beach

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate and linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, saw some game action in his team's 19-17 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228 pound Vallejo accounted for one tackle in the win.

Now in his second season with the Bills, Vallejo is currently listed as the third middle linebacker on Buffalo's depth chart, behind rookie Tremaine Edmunds and fifth year pro Julian Stanford.

Vallejo also saw game action in the Bills preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers. He did not notch a tackle in that game.

Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season with the Bills, he played in 15 regular season games, mostly on special teams, and made four tackles.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In his sophomore year at Boise State, he was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Allison Daley McColloch, a 2005 Nevada Union graduate, dug into the sand at Manhattan Beach, California for the most recent AVP Tour event of the season.

McColloch teamed up with tour-veteran Kendra Van Zwieten for the event and the two went 3-2 overall to place ninth.

After dropping their first match of the tournament, the No. 12 seeded McColloch and Van Zwieten won their next three matches, including a victory over the No. 6 seeded team Lauren Fendrick and Sarah Sponcil.

McColloch and Van Zwieten's tourney came to end with a loss to Geena Urango and Allie Wheeler, the No. 9 seeded team.

Across the five matches, McColloch tallied 81 kills, nine aces, 37 digs and four blocks.

The 31-year-old McColloch has been playing beach volleyball professionally since 2012 and competing regularly in AVP events since 2013. Her best finish on the AVP Tour has been third, a feat she has accomplished three times. In addition to competing on the AVP Tour, McColloch is also the head coach for the UC Davis women's beach volleyball team.

During McColloch's time at Nevada Union, she was a highly decorated athlete who led the Lady Miners volleyball team to three straight Sac-Joaquin Section titles and two NorCal Championships.

GOLF

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, competed in his second straight U.S. Amateur Championship last week.

Competing at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Lowe fared well early on with rounds of 75 and 67 to finish 1-under-par and in a 10th place tie after the stroke play portion of the tournament.

Lowe, who is entering his senior year at George Washington University, would be eliminated during the match play portion of the tourney, losing by one hole in the Round of 64 to Clay Feagler. Norway's Viktor Hovland went on to win the tourney.

During Lowe's time at Nevada Union he earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League individual titles and MVPs in his junior and senior seasons, and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

He's coming off a stellar junior season at George Washington where he was named the Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year, becoming the first player in school history to win the award.

BASEBALL

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, continued his strong season with the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

The hard-throwing righty earned his 10th win of the season Saturday, tossing six solid innings in a 7-5 victory over the Chinatrust Brothers. Roenicke allowed eight hits and four earned runs while striking out two in the game.

For the season, Roenicke is 10-5 overall with a 1.07 WHIP and a 2.43 ERA.

Roenicke has been playing baseball professionally since 2006, and in his more than a decade-long career as a pitcher has played pro ball in six different countries on four different continents.

Roenicke started his pro baseball journey when he was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB draft. He worked his way into the Majors shortly after and had stints with the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins from 2008-2013. From 2014-16, he bounced around multiple minor league teams in the United States before heading to Mexico to play for the Pericos de Puebla in 2017. He signed with the UniLions in February.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.