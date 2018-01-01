ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Vallejo, Bills headed to postseason

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills took care of their own business with a win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday, and got the help they needed to grab the final AFC playoff spot.

After the Bills beat the Dolphins, 22-16, the Cincinnati Bengals rallied past the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, with a late fourth quarter touchdown, clearing the final obstacle blocking Buffalo from making its first playoff appearance in 17 years.

Vallejo, who plays mostly on special teams, notched a solo tackle in the win over the Dolphins. The rookie linebacker has played in 15 of the Bills' 16 games and has four tackles on the season.

The Bills (9-7) will head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars (10-6) in the Wild Card round next Sunday. The game starts at 10 a.m. and will be televised by CBS.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In his sophomore year at Boise State, he was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines continued their winning ways last week, knocking off American River College, 78-53, for their 14th straight victory.

Willis, a freshmen guard, scored 17 points and nabbed three steals in the win. For the season, she is averaging 10.2 points per game.

Fellow freshmen guard Alyssa Pulkinghorn, a 2017 Bear River graduate, also competed for Sierra in the win. Pulkinghorn is averaging 2.7 points per game this season.

Sierra College (14-0, 2-0) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the Cal State San Marcos Cougars split a pair of conference games last week, topping San Francisco State, 82-68, and falling to Stanislaus State, 62-57. with Cal State Los Angeles, 52-46, last week.

Reina, a senior forward, went 4-for-4 from the field and scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds in the win over San Francisco. She tallied four rebounds, but didn't score in the loss to Stanislas.

For the season, Reina is averaging three points per game and 3.5 rebounds.

San Marcos (2-8, 2-4) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

MENS BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs won their only game last week, taking down Gordon College, 87-56.

Menary, a sophomore forward, scored 15 points in the win, going 5-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range.

Through nine games, Menary is averaging 10.7 points per game and 6.1 rebounds.

Redlands (3-6, 1-0) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.