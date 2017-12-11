ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Quintana’s big game spurs Yuba College to victory

If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.

Have we missed anyone?

Esme Quintana, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba College women's basketball team won their only game last week with a dominating performance against Ohlone College, 67-23.

Quintana had a huge game on both sides of the court. The freshmen guard led the 49ers with 27 points, shooting 12-of-24 from the floor and 2-for-2 from 3-point range. On defense, she had nine steals and grabbed seven rebounds.

For the season, Quintana is averaging 12.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.4 assists.

During Quintana's time at Nevada Union she was a two-year starter and helped the Lady Miners make the playoffs in her senior season.

Yuba College (2-6) competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association's Bay Valley Conference.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs topped Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 72-67, in their only game last week.

Redlands had trailed by 12 at halftime, but outscored Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 52-35 in the second half to grab the victory.

Menary, a sophomore forward, started for the Bulldogs, scoring nine points and pulling down four rebounds.

Redlands (2-4) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O'Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights went 1-2 at a tournament held at Modesto Junior College, topping Sacramento City College and falling to Mendocino College and Ohlone College.

O'Brien came off the bench in all three games. The sophomore guard's best game came against Sacramento City when he scored four points, hit a 3-pointer and grabbed three rebounds.

Shasta (7-5) plays in the CCCAA's Golden Valley Conference.

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills (7-6) outlasted the Indinapolis Colts, 13-7, in a snowstorm Sunday.

Vallejo, a linebacker, played on special teams in the victory.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie has played in 12 of the Bills' 13 games this season and has two tackles on the year.

Vallejo, a standout at Boise state, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

