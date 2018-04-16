ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grads help Yuba win series over Contra Costa

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, helped the Yuba College baseball team win two out of three against conference foe Contra Costa College last week.

Schnitzius had an especially strong game in last Thursday's 10-4 win. The sophomore catcher went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. For the season, Schnitzius is batting .311 with 16 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

Fellow 2016 Nevada Union graduate Weston Gaddis played shortstop for Yuba in the series and went 1-for-7 from the plate with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. For the season, Gaddis is batting .204 with nine runs scored and six stolen bases.

Yuba College (13-21, 4-11) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Bay Valley Conference.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines earned wins in two of their three games with Sacramento City College last week.

Lopez, a freshman first baseman, tallied a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in the series.

For the season, Lopez is batting .362 with seven home runs, 37 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

Sierra (24-9, 13-5) is tied with San Joaquin Delta for the Big 8 Conference lead.

Dalton Maxwell, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Menlo College Oaks were eliminated from playoff contention this past week after dropping all three of their games to Westmont College.

Maxwell, a junior middle infielder, started all three contests and went 4-for-12 from the plate with an RBI and a run scored. For the season, Maxwell is batting .250 with 17 RBIs.

Menlo teammate Ryan McCarthy, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, got the start in Friday's 9-5 loss. The righty went 4.2 innings, allowed five hits, seven walks and three earned runs while striking out two. For the season, McCarthy has appeared in 13 games, started four, thrown 37 innings and has a 6.08 ERA.

Menlo (15-26, 11-22) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Competing for Westmont was Kyle Soria, a 2015 Forest Lake Christian graduate. The junior catcher played in Saturday's 10-4 victory, going 2-for-2 from the plate with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Jakob Freele, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Northland College Lumberjacks grabbed their first victory of the season last week, taking the first game of a doubleheader with University of Northwestern (Minnesota) last week.

Freele, a senior center fielder, started both games and went 4-for-9 from the plate with three runs scored. For the season, Freele is batting .255 and leads his team in hits with 14.

Northland (1-14) is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

SOFTBALL

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, took the circle once for Oregon State during a three-game series against Stanford last week.

Eason, a sophomore pitcher, earned the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Cardinal, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings to close the game out. For the season, Eason has appeared in 13 games, thrown 42.1 innings, is 1-0 with one save and a 3.64 ERA.

Oregon State (24-17, 7-8) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Arielle Koerber, a 2017 Bear River graduate, had a pair of starts for Wagner College last week, winning one and taking a loss in the other.

Koerber, a freshman pitcher, pitched a complete game and struck out six to help her team top Rider University Wednesday.

She took the circle again Saturday, but allowed six earned runs as her team fell to Saint Francis University, 6-0. For the season, Koerber has appeared in 17 games, is 7-8 overall and has a 5.82 ERA.

Wagner College (12-21, 2-7) is a NCAA Division I school that competes in the Northeast Conference.

Mikayla Laymance, a 2015 Bear River graduate, and the William Jessup University Warriors split a doubleheader with Menlo College last week.

Laymance, a junior catcher, started behind the plate in the second game, but did not log an at-bat.

William Jessup (21-11, 4-3) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Mikayla Laymance, a 2015 Bear River graduate, and the William Jessup University Warriors won three out of four against San Diego Christian College last week.

Laymance, a junior catcher, started behind the plate in two of the games and scored a run in Friday's victory.

William Jessup (25-14, 8-6) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

TRACK & FIELD

A pair of Nevada Union alumnae competed for Chico State at the Woody Wilson Classic track and field meet hosted by UC Davis this past weekend.

Nadia Torkman, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, placed in the top-10 in two events, earning fifth place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch, and placing ninth in the javelin with a distance of 109-1.

Melanie O'Brien, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, competed in one event, placing eighth in the javelin with a mark of 110-11.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.