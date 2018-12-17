ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grad Will Sumner ranked No. 23 in nation after strong start

For Will Sumner the path to success on the mat is finding consistency in life.

"The key for me really has been consistency," said Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team. "It's something one of my personal coaches has worked on with me a lot over the years. We believe that the biggest thing for me is consistency in every aspect of my life. As a whole person, in school, in wrestling and in life. I used to not have the same routine going through and a big part for me is making sure my at home routine goes with me on trips."

Sumner's dedication to consistency this season is paying off as the redshirt senior has won eight of his first 12 matches for the Wolverines and is ranked No. 23 in the nation in the 184-pound weight class in the latest TrackWrestling poll.

"It's awesome to kind of break through for the first time," Sumner said. "I'm excited to see where I can go… I really think I can do some special things, if I stick to my process, by the time post season rolls around."

The former NU standout most recently wrestled at the highly competitive Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational where he went 3-2 overall with wins over Alex Benoit (Navy), Owen Brooks (Drexel) and Kaden Russell (Duke).

The talented grappler has made steady progress since he first stepped on the mat with Utah Valley. He went 10-14 as a redshirt freshmen, including a 5-0 run at the UVU Open to win the tourney title in the 184-pound weight class.

As a sophomore, Sumner's overall record improved to 12-14, including a 3-1 run at the Cowboy Open to finish in third place.

In his junior season, Sumner posted a 15-9 overall record. He also won the UVU Open again, and took third place at the Wolfpack Open. Sumner also led his team in technical falls with seven.

While at Nevada Union, Sumner wrestled four years at the varsity level and earned two Sierra Foothill League titles, and won the Sac-Joaquin Section championship at 170-pounds in 2014.

As of Monday, Sumner is one of six Utah Valley wrestlers ranked in the top 25 in their respective weight classes. The Wolverines are the No. 22 ranked Division I team in the nation.

Next up for Sumner and the rest of the Wolverines is the South Beach Duals where they will face top-25 ranked teams in No. 13 Purdue University, No. 7 North Carolina State and No. 9 University of Minnesota in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Dec. 29-30.

"My goal is to leave everything on the mat and enjoy every minute of it," Sumner said. "I'm really grateful to have this opportunity."

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cleveland Browns kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos Saturday night.

Vallejo, a second-year linebacker, played 23 snaps on defense and another 20 on special teams, wrapping up one tackle along the way.

For the season, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound Vallejo has 27 tackles, 19 of which are solo, and a forced fumble in 13 games played.

The Browns (6-7-1) are currently third in the AFC North Division, and need to win their final two games as well as get a lot of help to grab a Wildcard playoff spot.

Next up for the Browns is a home game against the Bengals Sunday.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines took second place at the Golden Gate Classic held at the City College of San Francisco over the weekend.

Sierra College beat Skyline College, 76-53, and Los Angeles Valley College, 63-47, to reach the tourney championship, but fell to San Francisco, 102-77, in the finale.

Willis, a sophomore guard, scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the championship game loss to San Francisco. She tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Los Angeles Valley, and scored 16 points and nabbed four steals in the win over Skyline.

For the season, Willis is averaging 14.1 points and eight rebounds per game.

Sierra College (9-3) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.